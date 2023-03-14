Open in App
Caldwell County, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police search for bank robbery suspect

By Abby Mittower,

7 days ago

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say robbed a bank Monday morning.

On March 13th, police say they were called to the Truist Bank on Mulberry Lane just after 9 a.m. A suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money. The note also stated that he had a gun, but no weapon was seen, detectives claim.

Officials describe the suspect as a short, white man with green eyes wearing all black and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. You can stay anonymous and may receive a reward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

