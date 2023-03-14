Tax Tip Tuesday: Beware of fraudulent tax preparers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to be on the lookout for fraudulent and unscrupulous tax preparers.

Last year, tax preparers handled more than 1.6 million federal returns in Indiana, but the IRS says you have to be careful.

“Be aware of preparers that promote large refunds,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “That's generally a red flag. Be aware of preparers that base their fees on your refund amount. Make sure you don't sign a tax form that isn't fully filled out. Never sign a blank form."

You can log onto IRS.gov and search for tax preparers with credentials and certain qualifications .

For example, an enrolled agent means they are licensed by the IRS.

Click here to verify the status of an enrolled agent.

A certified public accountant is licensed by the state of Indiana.

Engle says anyone who does your taxes must have a Preparer Tax Identification Number or PTIN, so make sure to ask for that number.

"If you pay for the service, they have to provide copies of any tax returns they've prepared for you,” said Engle. “ And all of the information you gave them to do your return, they're required to give that back to you."

If you think your tax preparer committed fraud, you can file a complaint here with the IRS.

They will investigate and could take action against the tax preparer.

If there's a mistake on your tax return, ultimately you the taxpayer are responsible not your tax preparer, said Engle.

So, make sure to check your return fully before you sign it.

ADDITIONAL TIPS FROM THE IRS ON CHOOSING A TAX PREPARER: