Florida State
Western Iowa Today

Trump Rips DeSantis During Iowa Visit

By Mandy Billings,

7 days ago
(Davenport, IA) — Former President Trump is taking aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his 2024 campaign is off and running. During a speech in Iowa on Monday, Trump ripped the fellow Republican over farm policy, claiming DeSantis often voted to cut subsidies for agricultural products, including ethanol.

The former President also accused DeSantis of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. It was Trump’s first Iowa stop of his 2024 presidential bid and came just days after DeSantis visited the Hawkeye State. Meantime, Trump told reporters earlier Monday that he “probably” regrets endorsing the former congressman.

