Tesla Mix-Up: Vancouver Man Accidentally Unlocks Wrong Model 3 Using App And Drives Off In It

A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Model 3 owner from Vancouver, British Columbia , reportedly drove off in a Tesla car that did not belong to him after accidentally unlocking it.

What Happened: Tesla Model 3 owner Rajesh Randev , in a hurry to pick up his children from school, unlocked someone else’s car of the same color and make as his own using the Tesla app on his phone and drove off in it, reported Global News.

Randev realized something was wrong when he saw a crack in the windshield and noticed that the charger was not where he usually kept it. He then received a message from the actual owner asking, “Rajesh, are you driving Tesla?"

Randev reportedly picked up his children and returned the car to its rightful owner.

"We were both laughing and I called the police as well. The police said they have my statement but they cannot give me a file number because nothing happened, but if something does happen to let them know and they will investigate," said Randev, as quoted by the report.

Randev also contacted Tesla and submitted a video of the experience but the Elon Musk -owned EV maker has not responded yet, the report added.

Why It’s Important: Tesla employs a feature called the sentry mode to protect against break-ins and theft, which monitors the environment around a car when left unattended.

