Apple Offers Refurbished iPhone 13 Models At Discounted Prices In US: What You Need To Know

Those who want to buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) smartphones at a discounted price can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models in the U.S.

What Happened: Six months after launching the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has made refurbished iPhone 13 models, including iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max , available for purchase — but with an exception, reported AppleInsider.

Customers in the U.S. can now visit the online Apple Store and order refurbished iPhone 13 models, barring iPhone 13 mini devices. The company is yet to give an explanation for this exception.

The refurbished versions of the iPhone 13 are available at a starting price of $619 for the 128GB model, which is a discount from the original price of $699. The 128GB models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are priced at $759 and $849, respectively.

All refurbished iPhone models have same one year warranty as a brand new smartphone.

The Tim Cook -led company already sells refurbished iPhone 13 lineups in Europe, including mini models. So, refurbished iPhone 13 mini may be available in U.S. stores soon, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: In September last year, it was reported that iPhone 13 was the most popular smartphone sold in the U.S. as of April 2022 and accounted for 17% of the total sales . It was originally launched in September 2021.

Apple is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone lineup, iPhone 15 , in September this year .

