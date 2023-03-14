Five Below Promotes CFO Kenneth Bull To Assume COO Role

- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE ) said Kenneth Bull, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer .
- The company will conduct a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, and Bull will continue to serve in this role until a new CFO is appointed.
- "During his 17-year tenure with Five Below, including 11 years as Chief Financial Officer, Ken deftly led our 2012 transition into a public company, successfully developed our finance function and team, and instilled a culture of discipline across the organization with an unwavering commitment to financial stewardship that has been key to our growth and profitability," said CEO Joel Anderson.
- Bull has been the CFO and Treasurer since 2012.
