Forecast: Cool tonight with isolated shower possible tomorrow

In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will be cool tonight, falling off into the 50s for the first time in quite some time. Conditions will be quiet overnight with no showers and a breeze out of the north through the midnight hour.

Because of the sharp drop in humidity in the last 24 hours, keep in mind that the wildfire threat is fairly high this evening.

On Wednesday, a disturbance in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will try to kick up at least a few isolated showers as the day goes on. We’re not expecting anything huge, but if you have plans outside, just remember that the possibility is there for some isolated rain in the afternoon.

Dry weather returns on Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures. Highs on both days are expected to reach between 84 and 85 degrees.

If you’re planning something for the weekend, we’ll be watching for yet another front to move toward the region by Saturday morning. For now, this means rain chances return for both days this weekend, with the best opportunity for rain with the weekend forecast falling on Saturday.