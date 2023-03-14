Mr. Belvedere was an ABC sitcom that aired from 1985-1990. The series centered around an English butler who takes a job working for an American family in suburban Pittsburgh.

The TV show was based on the 1947 novel Belvedere by Gwen Davenport. The novel was turned into a film in 1948, Sitting Pretty, and its two sequels, Mr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949) and Mr. Belvedere Rings the Bell (1951).

The series was never a huge hit but did well enough to last five seasons.

What was ‘Mr. Belvedere’ about?

The show’s dad, George Owens, was a sportswriter, and his wife, Marsha, attended law school. They had three children: Kevin, Heather, and Wesley. At the start of the series, Kevin and Heather are in high school, and Wesley is in elementary school.

Much of Mr. Belvedere focused on the butler’s relationship with Wesley. The youngest son had a habit of antagonizing the Englishman, but deep down, the two truly loved each other.

Mr. Belvedere became a mentor to all the children and always managed to help solve the family’s dilemmas.

At the end of every episode, the butler would write and narrate the day’s events in a journal and speak about the lessons learned by the family.

Which ‘Mr. Belvedere’ cast members are still alive?

Bob Uecker played George Owens, but Uecker was a Major League baseball player before becoming an actor. After retiring from baseball, he became a broadcaster and has been a play-by-play announcer for Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts since 1971. Johnny Carson nicknamed him “Mr. Baseball.”

He also became a comedian and actor, his biggest role being on Mr. Belvedere . Uecker is 88 years old and still calling baseball games.

Ilene Graff played Marsha Owens. Before Mr. Belvedere , Graff was a Broadway actor. She then had guest roles on TV series such as Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy , and Barnaby Jones before playing Mrs. Owens. She also starred in the movie Ladybugs with Rodney Dangerfield.

The 74-year-old actor performs a festive Christmas special, “The Ilene Graff Holiday Show,” at 54 Below, a supper club in the basement of New York’s famed Studio 54 theater.

Rob Stone portrayed the oldest son Kevin Owens. Stone attended USC drama school. He had guest roles in a few 1980 sitcoms in addition to Mr. Belvedere . Stone has had great success making documentary films with his production company, Vienna Productions, which he created in 1986.

Middle child Heather Owens was played by Tracy Wells. Tracy left acting to focus on raising her two children and became a realtor at Keller Williams in California. The 51-year-old lost her husband in 2001.

Brice Beckham played the precocious Wesley Owens. The 46-year-old now works behind the cameras. He co-founded Drama ¾ Productions with partner David Fickas. He also co-wrote and starred in the VH1 show I Hate My 30s and other projects.

The actor who died from the show

Christopher Hewitt was an actor way before he became Mr. Belvedere. After acting at London’s West End Theatre, he moved on to Broadway in shows such as My Fair Lady and The Unsinkable Molly Brown .

He appeared in films and series television until he landed the role of Lynn Aloysius Belvedere. He later retired from acting and served as a deacon at his local church in West Hollywood.

Hewitt never married and suffered from diabetes and arthritis. He died on Aug. 3, 2001, in his Los Angeles home from complications of diabetes at age 80.