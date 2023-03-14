Road construction: Highway 172, Leo Frigo bridge top list of Green Bay-area projects

ASHWAUBENON - A very busy state highway, an iconic Green Bay bridge and an artery to Up North are among area road construction projects scheduled for 2023.

Fresh snow's on the ground and a freak, mid-spring blizzard isn't out of the question yet, but Wisconsin Department of Transportation roadwork has begun in Brown County, and some major projects will start in April.

Not one, but two of the Green Bay area's five bridges across the Fox River will see work this year creating delays and detours for Brown County motorists. Kurt Vogel, a DOT project manager, urged drivers to stay aware and avoid distractions as road construction season picks up.

"We ask drivers to expect the unexpected and stay alert at all times," Vogel said. "It’s not just major construction, but also maintenance, emergency vehicle stops and utility work. People should be putting their phones down, not just in a work zone, but everywhere. Every driver makes a difference out there."

Eric Gwidt, a DOT senior project manager urged motorists to check the state's weekly updates webpage for the latest closures and message boards for the latest information.

Other road construction projects will be happening around the region, such as work on what Brown County has deemed the region's "most dangerous intersection," at West Mason Street and Packerland Drive.

Starting with the biggest project, here's a rundown of major highway and arterial projects and what to expect.

Highway 172 from Green Bay's airport to I-43

Nearly eight miles of State 172 will be repaved with asphalt from the Airport Drive roundabout east to Interstate 43. The project also will repave segments of Riverside Drive, Webster Avenue, Monroe Road/County GV between the exit and entrance ramps to State 172. The ramps and interchanges between I-43 and State 172 will also be resurfaced.

The April-to-November schedule will impact a major arterial that saw an average of 54,900 vehicles per day on State 172 between Bellevue Street and Monroe Road in 2021, per DOT traffic counts . An average of 84,700 motorists crossed the State 172 bridge over the Fox River in summer 2018.

The major impact for commuters will be when the westbound State 172 ramp to southbound I-41 closes for six weeks to replace the concrete, a ramp that Gwidt said gets heavy use. The recommended, signed detour is to go north on I-41, take the Lombardi Avenue exit, turn left and left again to access southbound I-41.

Gwidt said work will happen on different segments at different times of the day, including:

Roadwork west of Interstate 41 will occur during daytime hours with lane closures; if there are intersection closures, they will happen at night.

Work between I-41 and I-43 will occur during nighttime hours with lane closures in both directions, intermittent nighttime ramp and intersection closures.

Access to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport should be maintained throughout the construction project, airport director Marty Piette said.

"Every day you come to work might have a different lane shift," Gwidt said. "It's a long, very busy segment of road."

Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge painting, lighting

The Leo Frigo Memorial bridge over the Fox River will be painted as part of maintenance beginning in April and ending in September.

Southbound I-43 traffic crossing the bridge over the Fox River will be limited to one lane while crews blast and paint the bridge, perform maintenance inspections and install lighting inside the bridge's signature arch. Northbound I-43 traffic will find one lane closed when work begins and again toward the end of the project.

Vogel said motorists should expect delays, especially at peak travel times, as painters work above the road surface.

"If people can avoid the area or be safe there, it’s greatly appreciated," Vogel said.

Southbound I-43 travelers who want a detour should exit at Atkinson Drive, head east on Velp Avenue, turn south onto Broadway, left onto Dousman/Main Street and north onto Webster Avenue to get back to I-43.

State Highway 32 bridge in De Pere

Construction began March 6 on this project to replace the northbound State 32 bridge over South Broadway Street, also called County Highway PP, in De Pere. The bridge was built in the 1960s and repaired in 2007.

Northbound State 32 will be closed, as will County PP between State 32 and O'Keefe Road, for the duration of the project, with detours established for both routes. Northbound traffic should take Heritage Road (County X) to South Broadway to reach State 32. Southbound traffic can take State 32 to Heritage Road to South Broadway.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by mid-May.

Morris Avenue, Element Way in Ashwaubenon

The village of Ashwaubenon plans to reconstruct Morris Avenue between Holmgren Way and South Oneida Street starting in mid-March. If you have questions or want more details, Ashwaubenon will host an informational meeting about the construction project and traffic impacts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Village Hall, 2155 Holmgren Way.

The project will include driving lanes, a parking lane and sidewalks on both sides of Morris Avenue. The village will also replace water, storm sewer and sanitary sewer pipes and infrastructure as part of the project. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Crews also will reconstruct Element Way between South Oneida Street and Marvelle Lane from late March to late August. The village will host an informational meeting about the project at 5:30 p.m. March 22 in the Village Hall, 2155 Holmgren Way.

U.S. 41 work to impact return from Up North

Regardless of where you think Up North begins , northeastern Wisconsin residents who use U.S. 41 to get there and back will encounter some road construction on the way back.

About nine miles of northbound U.S. 41 was repaved with asphalt last fall. The project will resume this summer when crews shift work to southbound U.S. 41 lanes from U.S. 141 south to Norfield Road. Vogel said southbound U.S. 41 traffic will be reduced to one lane during night-time work shifts.

Crews also will resume work this spring on a southbound U.S. 41 bridge across the Little Suamico River that has reduced traffic to one lane since December. The bridge will be reduced to one lane until work is completed around the end of May.

