New Door County art contest asks artists to capture the 'Feelings' of the Peninsula

STURGEON BAY - Door County-based artists are invited to create works of art for a new contest that Destination Door County will use as part of its marketing campaign this year.

The first-ever “Art in the Door” contest asks local artists to submit two-dimensional, original works − paintings, drawings, pastels, collage or multimedia − that are inspired by a feeling specified by Destination Door County: Serenity, Tranquil, Charmed, Enchanted, or Awe. In the prospectus for the contest, the tourism marketing organization asks that submitted pieces "should capture the essence of the word as illustrated by the landscape, people and overall ambiance of the destination."

After submissions are received, a jury will narrow the field to eight finalists. All finalists will be highlighted on the Destination Door County website and receive a goodie bag from the organization.

From the finalists, four winners will be determined by public vote. Each of the winners will receive $2,000 for their original piece, which will be used in Destination Door County marketing as part of its "Feelings" creative campaign for 2023. The artists also will be featured on the organization's website and other social media channels and included in their artist-focused video series.

“Door County is filled with such talented artists," Destination Door County president/CEO Julie Gilbert said in a news release. “We are so excited to launch this contest and tell the story of our beautiful destination through their art.”

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. April 23. For the application form, prospectus or more information, visit doorcounty.com/artinthedoor .

