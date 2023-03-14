Holyoke firefighters put out two house fires on Pine Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Holyoke have put out two house fires on Pine Street Tuesday morning.

Holyoke Fire told 22News that the fire started around 4:48 a.m. Tuesday morning at one home and spread to another house. The first home had one person inside at the time of the fire that managed to safely get out but has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The fire department says the house is a total loss.

The second home caught on fire due to the other house fire. Firefighters were able to put it out in the attic before any more damage occurred. Three people and a dog were inside that home and safely escaped. They are currently being cared for at the YMCA, which is just across the street.

The Holyoke Fire Department and State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

