Open in App
Holyoke, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Holyoke firefighters put out two house fires on Pine Street

By Nick DeGray,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvS2s_0lIAimGg00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Holyoke have put out two house fires on Pine Street Tuesday morning.

WEATHER ALERT: Accumulating snow across western Massachusetts

Holyoke Fire told 22News that the fire started around 4:48 a.m. Tuesday morning at one home and spread to another house. The first home had one person inside at the time of the fire that managed to safely get out but has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The fire department says the house is a total loss.

The second home caught on fire due to the other house fire. Firefighters were able to put it out in the attic before any more damage occurred. Three people and a dog were inside that home and safely escaped. They are currently being cared for at the YMCA, which is just across the street.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BxtM_0lIAimGg00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqyBv_0lIAimGg00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y814h_0lIAimGg00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Bnpw_0lIAimGg00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWrUB_0lIAimGg00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kz6TS_0lIAimGg00
    Credit: Jenn A.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYuVv_0lIAimGg00

The Holyoke Fire Department and State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Newborn baby abandoned in Springfield was outside for nearly 48 hours
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Police looking for mother of newborn boy found abandoned in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Worcester District Attorney’s Office investigating death at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family without a home after fire at apartment building in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
3 people hospitalized after two-car motor vehicle accident on Armory Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Officer hit by vehicle on Western Ave in Westfield
Westfield, MA15 hours ago
Two people injured after car accident in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
12 vehicles broken into in one night in this Berkshire County town
Dalton, MA1 day ago
Sewer pipe improvement project started on Locust Street, Springfield
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Man seriously injured in Springfield shooting on Belmont Avenue
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Multi-car crash on Route 20, Sibley Avenue in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Three arrested for involvement in a stabbing in Orange
Belchertown, MA1 day ago
Springfield Police Officer Martin Germain retires with Badge #2
Springfield, MA9 hours ago
Stop sticks used during police pursuit in Massachusetts
Avon, MA1 day ago
Connecticut man arrested after traffic stop on Mass. Pike in Lee
Lee, MA7 hours ago
Springfield man arrested in connection with robbing TD Bank
Springfield, MA1 day ago
What actions are being taken to lower newborn abandonments
Springfield, MA1 hour ago
City of Northampton making changes to parking in downtown
Northampton, MA1 day ago
Springfield committee unveils potential solutions to litter problem
Springfield, MA6 hours ago
Emergency drill held at Westfield State University
Westfield, MA10 hours ago
Polish flag raising held in Chicopee for St. Joseph’s Day
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
$2.8M awarded to Chicopee to reduce waste in Connecticut River
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services awarded $50K to help homebuyers
Springfield, MA1 day ago
East-West passenger rail service public meeting held to examine how it should be governed and funded
Springfield, MA3 hours ago
Beyond Walls, City of Holyoke looking for locations to create street murals
Holyoke, MA10 hours ago
Peter Pan bus driver Everett Anderson recognized for driving 4 million miles without any accidents
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Easter meals available in Springfield for pickup to those in need
Springfield, MA1 day ago
What is the Massachusetts Safe Haven Law?
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Hospitals look to recruit upcoming nurses at Elms College
Chicopee, MA6 hours ago
Five people without home following Springfield fire
Springfield, MA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy