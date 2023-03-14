Open in App
Brandon, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Brandon woman's Sister Lady Girl group helps women over 40 reinvent their lives

By Sean Daly,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvw7H_0lIAieCs00

Quin Brewington felt "stuck."

The mother, wife and corporate executive was in her 40s and feeling "slightly sad, slightly unhappy."

"And I just couldn't figure out why," she said.

Brewington realized that for the first time in her life, she wasn't sure what should come next.

"There's no script," she said.

She wanted to feel fulfilled, inspired.

That's how her "Sister Lady Girl" support group for women over 40 started — with her own journey.

First up? She went to grad school at Syracuse University's prestigious Newhouse School — a lifelong dream fulfilled. She found confidence, a voice.

But her next move would be the big one. She wanted to lead and inspire by example — she had a story to tell.

So she started Sister Lady Girl , helping women just like her relaunch and reinvent. There's free content online, tutorials, inspirations, chats on social media and more.

On Saturday April 29, Brewington and Sister Lady Girl will host "The Second Act Summit." Tickets are $80. A discount code (SAS23) can be used for 15% off.

"A lot of the women in the Sister Lady Girl community come to me and say, 'Quin, I just don't know where to start,'" she said. "And I tell them, whenever I read a novel, all the juicy parts happen in the middle. We are in the middle of our lives — and it is juicy! Let's think about what your talents are, what your skills are. And let's write your story!"

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Pete bar provides LGBTQ-friendly hangout for the community
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
Brooksville teen Emma Bolton fights for clean water on a global scale
Brooksville, FL19 hours ago
Feeding Tampa Bay employees fostering relationships to help families in need
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Parents of St. Pete woman found dead in alley plead for answers, justice
Saint Petersburg, FL2 hours ago
Tampa woman who fought off attacker in gym hosts free self-defense classes
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa ranked amongst worst places to live with allergies, new report says
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Rough-toothed dolphin rescued near Longboat Key now swimming on her own
Longboat Key, FL13 hours ago
Group of survivors receive life-changing makeover in Tampa
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Haines City's only female firefighter hopes to inspire women
Haines City, FL6 days ago
WATCH: Security takes down armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman's club
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
New movie from Tampa filmmaker shows the consequences of gun violence
Tampa, FL1 day ago
20 years later: Honoring Iraqi war vets
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
New Tampa Police officers sworn in, highlighting women in law enforcement
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Tampa unveils colorful crosswalk as part of Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Feeding Tampa Bay surprises families at Gibsonton Elementary with fishing gear
Riverview, FL5 days ago
1 killed in Bradenton shooting
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Missing Runaway Leila Bruno From Wesley Chapel May Be In Clearwater Beach
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
Plant City man buys private jet once owned by Elvis Presley
Plant City, FL6 days ago
Clearwater sanitation worker hit by car, seriously injured
Clearwater, FL16 hours ago
Help needed identifying human bones found in Hudson
Hudson, FL4 days ago
Pasco County family struggles to find place to live after losing home in fire
New Port Richey, FL7 days ago
'I was scared I'd lose my life': Tampa woman in recovery after being accidentally shot in the stomach by friend
Tampa, FL7 days ago
LISTEN: South Dakota Woman Arrested Falsely Claiming She Was Raped In Florida On I-75
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
Police identify man shot dead outside Bradenton home
Bradenton, FL8 hours ago
Deputies Arrest Nursing Home Employees For Battery On 2 Elderly Residents
Saint Petersburg, FL6 days ago
Woman found stabbed to death in St. Petersburg identified, no arrests made
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
Popular Lobster Restaurant Opens New St. Petersburg Location
Saint Petersburg, FL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy