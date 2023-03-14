Brandon woman's Sister Lady Girl group helps women over 40 reinvent their lives

Quin Brewington felt "stuck."

The mother, wife and corporate executive was in her 40s and feeling "slightly sad, slightly unhappy."

"And I just couldn't figure out why," she said.

Brewington realized that for the first time in her life, she wasn't sure what should come next.

"There's no script," she said.

She wanted to feel fulfilled, inspired.

That's how her "Sister Lady Girl" support group for women over 40 started — with her own journey.

First up? She went to grad school at Syracuse University's prestigious Newhouse School — a lifelong dream fulfilled. She found confidence, a voice.

But her next move would be the big one. She wanted to lead and inspire by example — she had a story to tell.

So she started Sister Lady Girl , helping women just like her relaunch and reinvent. There's free content online, tutorials, inspirations, chats on social media and more.

On Saturday April 29, Brewington and Sister Lady Girl will host "The Second Act Summit." Tickets are $80. A discount code (SAS23) can be used for 15% off.

"A lot of the women in the Sister Lady Girl community come to me and say, 'Quin, I just don't know where to start,'" she said. "And I tell them, whenever I read a novel, all the juicy parts happen in the middle. We are in the middle of our lives — and it is juicy! Let's think about what your talents are, what your skills are. And let's write your story!"