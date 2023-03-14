Open in App
Georgia State
12 more pro days have been scheduled

7 days ago
NFL scouts will be busy traveling across the country over the next two months to attend pro days ahead of April’s draft.

Here are the latest pro day dates and times that have been announced. Check out the previously-scheduled pro day dates here, here, here, here, here and here.

Arizona has changed its Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players to Thursday, March 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Florida International will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Arkansas State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:30 a.m Arkansas State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, March 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana Tech will now conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 14 at 12:15 p.m.

Kennesaw State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m.

South Florida will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Wisconsin will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Fresno State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 30 at 10:15 a.m. Fresno State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Massachusetts will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Friday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Shepherd will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m. Shepherd will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Sunday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Central Oklahoma will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Friday, March 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Jake Gerardi, P, Southern Utah will be available for timing and testing Oceanside High School (CA) on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 a.m.

Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin will be available for timing and testing at the University of Wisconsin on Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Dohnte Meyers, WR, Delta State, will be available for timing and testing at Jackson State’s Pro Day on Monday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Dane Evans, QB, British Columbia (CFL), has been granted permission to throw at Tulsa’s Pro Timing Day on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 a.m.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

