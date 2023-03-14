Open in App
Norwalk, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Charges filed in death of Newborn Baby

By Mandy Billings,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0lIAgpst00

(Norwalk) Charges have been filed in the death of a newborn baby.

On March 8th, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted with concerns for the safety of a child in Norwalk. With the assistance of the Division of Criminal Investigation, officers started an investigation. On March 9th, law enforcement and professional volunteer searchers located a deceased newborn child along the road in the 5300 block of Delaware Street in Warren County.

Further investigation revealed that 25-year-old Megan K. Staude, of Norwalk, gave birth to a baby at home during the last days of February. With cooperation from Megan’s father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude of Norwalk, the baby was left to die and was then disposed of along Delaware Street. An autopsy was conducted by the Officer of the State Medical Examiner and results are still pending.

Both Rodney and Megan Staude have been arrested for Murder in the First Degree. The investigation is continuing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Dead newborn found in ditch, baby’s mother & grandfather charged
Norwalk, IA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested in Marshalltown Death Investigation
Marshalltown, IA1 day ago
Worth Resident Arrested in Ringgold County for Stolen Vehicle
Worth, MO14 hours ago
Nurses cited for assaulting a patient, being drunk at work, sleeping on the job
Pleasant Hill, IA1 day ago
Newton woman recalls moment when she was stabbed as police search for suspect
Newton, IA2 days ago
Creston Police Report
Creston, IA1 day ago
“Swatting” Call of Active Shooter at Creston High School
Creston, IA10 hours ago
Shannon City man injured in Union County wreck
Creston, IA15 hours ago
New allegations raised against embattled Winterset chiropractor
Winterset, IA1 day ago
Marshalltown PD, Iowa DCI launch suspicious death investigation
Marshalltown, IA3 days ago
One Person injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Union County
Creston, IA13 hours ago
Crews investigate apartment fire in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Overnight fire causes damage at Des Moines car dealership
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Urbandale man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbors
Urbandale, IA5 days ago
Arrest made in months long investigation into death of Altoona man
Altoona, IA6 days ago
Fire breaks out at apartment on southeast side of Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Attempted murder warrant issued in Newton stabbing
Newton, IA7 days ago
Des Moines man dies after being hit by truck on I-80
Altoona, IA1 day ago
Man choked woman & hit teen son, violated no-contact order, police say
Des Moines, IA8 days ago
Iowa man killed in Monroe County crash
Pella, IA5 days ago
A City In Iowa Makes The List Of The 50 Highest Eviction Rates In America
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Pella elementary teacher charged with mailing harassing photos of teen
Pella, IA8 days ago
Des Moines man arrested after assaulting UIHC nurse
Des Moines, IA8 days ago
Pella Woman Charged with Harassment of Tulip Time Royal Court
Pella, IA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy