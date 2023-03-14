Charges filed in death of Newborn Baby

(Norwalk) Charges have been filed in the death of a newborn baby.

On March 8th, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted with concerns for the safety of a child in Norwalk. With the assistance of the Division of Criminal Investigation, officers started an investigation. On March 9th, law enforcement and professional volunteer searchers located a deceased newborn child along the road in the 5300 block of Delaware Street in Warren County.

Further investigation revealed that 25-year-old Megan K. Staude, of Norwalk, gave birth to a baby at home during the last days of February. With cooperation from Megan’s father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude of Norwalk, the baby was left to die and was then disposed of along Delaware Street. An autopsy was conducted by the Officer of the State Medical Examiner and results are still pending.

Both Rodney and Megan Staude have been arrested for Murder in the First Degree. The investigation is continuing.