Trump Says Mike Pence Is to Blame for Jan. 6 Riot

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

After Mike Pence criticized Donald Trump for his actions that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the former president has insisted he knows who’s really to blame: Mike Pence. “Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told reporters on his plane as he traveled to an Iowa event, according to The Washington Post . “Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it,” Trump added, referring to the former vice president’s refusal to go along with his request to overturn Electoral College votes in 2021. Trump’s comments come after Pence slammed Trump as being “wrong” about the election, saying: “I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

