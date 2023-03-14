Open in App
Georgia State
TheDailyBeast

Biden Lets Slip That Jimmy Carter Asked Him to Give His Eulogy

By Dan Ladden-Hall,

7 days ago
John Amis/Reuters

Joe Biden on Monday said former President Jimmy Carter has asked him to give his eulogy before seeming to realize that he wasn’t supposed to talk about the request. “I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Biden said during remarks made to about 40 people at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, according to The Hill. “He asked me to do his eulogy,” Biden said, before adding: “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.” Carter, 98, entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, last month. A statement from the Carter Center said the 39th U.S. president made the decision “instead of additional medical intervention.”

Read it at The Hill

