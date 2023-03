Grand Haven Area Public Schools will host an informational meeting on its upcoming $155 million bond proposal on March 16 at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St. Tribune file photo / Kayla Tucker

Grand Haven Area Public Schools is set to present a $155 million bond proposal this spring, with a majority of that money earmarked for a new middle school.

If approved by Grand Haven school district voters on May 2, local property owners would not see a tax increase due to the district’s outstanding debt falling off, GHAPS officials say.