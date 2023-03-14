Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Sporting News

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant playing tonight? Bucks vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream

By Scott Rafferty,

7 days ago

Tuesday's meeting between the Bucks and Suns could serve as a Finals preview.

Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, Milwaukee has continued its winning ways to remain at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Phoenix isn't leading the Western Conference like it did last season, but the trade deadline addition of Kevin Durant now has the Suns among the favorites to win the title.

The problem? Not only has Antetokounmpo missed time recently, but Durant suffered an ankle sprain in what was going to be his first game in Phoenix as a member of the Suns.

The Sporting News has you covered with the latest information for Bucks vs. Suns, including the status of both Antetokounmpo and Durant.

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant playing tonight?

The Bucks have not yet released an injury report for Tuesday's game, so Antetokounmpo's status is unknown.

Antetokounmpo had missed three straight games prior to Milwaukee's contest against Sacramento on Monday. He sat one game with a non-COVID illness and two games with right hand soreness.

The Suns announced on March 9 that Durant would be reevaluated in three weeks after sustaining a left ankle sprain. That timeline means he could be out for the rest of March.

What channel is Bucks vs. Suns on?

  • Date: Tuesday, March 14
  • TV channel: NBA TV
Bucks vs. Suns will air on NBA TV. Viewers can also stream the game on Sling TV.

Bucks vs. Suns start time

  • Date: Tuesday, March 14
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. PT

Bucks vs. Suns will tip off around 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14. The game will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Bucks schedule 2022-23

Here are Milwaukee's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
March 14 at Suns 10 p.m. NBA TV
March 16 vs. Pacers 8 p.m.
March 19 vs. Raptors 8 p.m. NBA TV
March 22 vs. Spurs 8 p.m.
March 24 at Jazz 9 p.m.

Suns schedule 2022-23

Here are Phoenix's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
March 14 vs. Bucks 10 p.m. NBA TV
March 16 vs. Magic 10 p.m. NBA TV
March 19 at Thunder 3:30 p.m.
March 22 at Lakers 10 p.m. ESPN
March 24 at Kings 10 p.m.
