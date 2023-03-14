Red Sox Slugger Hits Bizarre Walk-Off In Historic World Baseball Classic Game

Boston Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández hit a walk-off for Puerto Rico via mercy rule in a wild game.

Many players from the Boston Red Sox roster currently are scattered around the globe competing in one of the coolest events the sport has to offer -- the World Baseball Classic.

Thus far, utility infielder Yu Chang has stolen the show for Boston -- taking home the Pool-A MVP award for Chinese Taipei -- but a more prominent member of the Red Sox roster is starting to garner attention.

Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández -- representing Puerto Rico in the WBC -- capped off a fantastic game by hitting a walk-off in the oddest fashion possible.

The 31-year-old roped walk-off single to left field to end the game in eight innings... due to the WBC mercy rule. Puerto Rico not only beat Isreal 10-0 but they also threw a perfect game in the process.

Hernández finished the game 2-for-4 including a double with two RBIs, a run and a walk. The versatile defender started the game in center field, moved to second base and then shortstop during his eventful eight-inning performance.

Through three games, Hernández has hit .333 (4-for-12) with a double, three RBIs and a .846 OPS.

Puerto Rico now stands at 2-1 with a game against the 1-1 Dominican Republic remaining before potentially advancing to the quarter-finals.

Hernández is no stranger to the postseason atmosphere and in some regard, his elevated play was expected. That said, it's encouraging to see the fan-favorite utility man seemingly fully healthy after a season in which he missed a lot of time due to an unusual hip injury.

The new Red Sox shortstop will be relied upon in Boston this season as he takes over Xander Bogaerts' old stomping grounds up the middle.

