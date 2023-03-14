Open in App
Gadsden, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Gadsden Times

Theatre of Gadsden presents 'Godspell' with all-female cast

By Haley Rodgers,

7 days ago

Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after the arts in Gadsden: for they shall be filled.  Theatre of Gadsden’s second show in its “Saints and Sinners” 2023 season is “Godspell,” staged for one weekend only at the historic Ritz Theatre at 310 Wall St. in Alabama City.  In “Godspell,” a small group of people help tell different parables of Jesus Christ (loosely based on the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible). Their storytelling techniques include using a wide variety of games, costumes and comic timing, and plenty of music, to bring Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVjnF_0lIAaXGL00

The musical’s cast is an all-female one, TOG’s first women-only cast since 2020’s musical production of “Beehive.”  “The message of the show is love and forgiveness” conveyed with this cast, said Director Mike Beecham. “Regardless of your religious beliefs, this holds true because we all need love. We all need forgiveness.”  Cast member Courtney Linam said she is honored to convey Jesus’ teachings onstage.  “I don’t believe there is ever a wrong way to be reminded of the goodness Jesus brought to the world,” she said. “God uses both women and men in the Bible to spread the message.”  “I want to challenge the audience to focus on the message, the parables taught by Christ,” Linam added.  Beecham said, “All this sounds heavy, but overall, the show is just lots of fun. Great rock music, lots of dance, incredible singers and fun costumes.”  Another cast member, Casey Taylor, also welcomes patrons to enjoy TOG’s production. “Our ‘Godspell’ won’t change anyone’s mind, but I know those who keep their minds open will find joy in our presentation.”  Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday

There will be an opening night reception after Friday’s show. Loaves and fish won’t be served, but it is open for Friday’s patrons to stay and enjoy and meet the cast.  For tickets and more information, visit www.theatreofgadsden.org ; or order tickets directly at www.purplepass.com/toggodspell .

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Theatre of Gadsden presents 'Godspell' with all-female cast

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gadsden, AL newsLocal Gadsden, AL
Gadsden eyes western riverfront development, could reroute Highway 411
Gadsden, AL8 days ago
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Decatur, AL8 days ago
Man Under Guard in Gadsden Area Hospital
Gadsden, AL8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyler Perry new historical war drama to film in Cedartown
Cedartown, GA8 days ago
Former Whatley Elementary to be transformed into center for life skills, professional development
Birmingham, AL8 days ago
Alabama teacher and youth pastor killed in car crash
Jacksonville, AL8 days ago
Man shot outside Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL7 days ago
Man struck, killed while walking on shoulder of I-59 South in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
'It wasn't the person I met': Husband of Ragland shooting victim knew alleged shooter
Ragland, AL6 days ago
Poarch Band of Creek Indians company inks $217 million deal to provide NASA communications
Huntsville, AL7 days ago
Anniston police searching for missing teen last seen over the weekend
Anniston, AL7 days ago
Morgan County Superintendent releases statement after 8-year-old boy dies in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL5 days ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL5 days ago
8 killed in Birmingham-area traffic crashes between Friday and Sunday including several hit-and-runs
Birmingham, AL8 days ago
Teen dead, 5 others injured after crash in north Alabama
New Market, AL8 days ago
Gaylesville Man Charged with Hundreds of Counts of Pornography/Possession/Material/Minors
Gaylesville, AL4 days ago
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Birmingham, AL8 days ago
67-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
Childersburg, AL5 days ago
Rainbow City Man Arrested on Theft Related Charges
Rainbow City, AL5 days ago
Man and woman killed in Ragland double-shooting
Ragland, AL7 days ago
Guns found from possible vehicle burglaries in Jefferson County
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Madison man arrested after kilos of cocaine sent through the mail, police say
Madison, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy