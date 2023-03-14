Open in App
Fayetteville, NC
FOX8 News

Woman’s $2 million lottery win paves way for her return home to North Carolina

By Ashley Anderson,

7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — From Roll Tide territory to the heart of the Chase for the Championship .

Thanks to the financial boost of a $2 million lottery win out of Fayetteville, Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Alabama, has her sights set on returning home to the state she grew up in — North Carolina.

Dominguez purchased a $20 Mega 7’s ticket from the VGO gas station on North Reilly Road. From there, lottery officials said she took the ticket to a friend’s house and started scratching.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dominguez said. “It didn’t really register.”

‘Just screamed and yelled’: North Carolina farmer wins $100,000 from scratch-off after almost leaving store

Immediately, she returned to the store to double-check the ticket, officials said on Monday.

“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”

Arriving at lottery headquarters on Monday, Dominguez got to pick between a lump sum of $1.2 million or an annuity of $100,000 over a 20-year period. She chose the lump-sum route, pocketing $854,633 after tax withholdings.

The lottery spending dream doesn’t stop at a house purchase. Dominguez said she also could see herself investing a piece of it and she may even tap into her passion for cooking by starting up a food-truck business.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

