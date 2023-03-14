Open in App
Gadsden, AL
The Gadsden Times

Darden Rehabilitation moves to old county school board site to make way for GSCC center

By Staff Report,

7 days ago

The Darden Rehabilitation Foundation has been temporarily relocated to the former Etowah County Board of Education site on West Meighan Boulevard, according to a news release from the City of Gadsden, until it can find a long-term permanent home.

The effort was facilitated by the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority, according to the release, to help create room for the planned Advanced Manufacturing and Workforce Training Skills Center on Gadsden State Community College’s East Broad Campus.

Darden, which helps individuals with disabilities in five Northeast Alabama counties to learn skills and gain employment, had been located on that campus, in the footprint of the planned center. According to the release, Mayor Craig Ford prioritized finding a new location for those services to continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eb0E8_0lIAXYXF00

“This entire deal is about workforce development,” Ford said. “To keep Darden in Gadsden means our residents with disabilities have easy access to quality training opportunities and our employers have a larger pool of skilled workers to employ. The added benefit is this helps Gadsden State focus on getting the advanced manufacturing center built so even more workers can be trained in different ways to serve business and industry in Gadsden.”

The county school board moved from the Etowah County Annex building on West Meighan to a new facility on Broad Street in downtown Gadsden. The IDA worked with the Etowah County Commission, according to the release, to market and sell that property to West Meighan Business Park LLC. Darden has a lease to set up there.

David Hooks, the IDA’s executive director, said, “While this is a win-win-win from many aspects, the point of this story is that no deal is simple. Everything has moving parts, and the IDA’s goal is to find those parts and help fit them together to make Gadsden and Etowah County grow and prosper. This was a great deal for so many involved.”

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Darden Rehabilitation moves to old county school board site to make way for GSCC center

