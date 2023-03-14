Open in App
Brackenridge, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge to roll out Savvy Citizen alert system to keep residents informed

By Tawnya Panizzi,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUzWL_0lIASeH200
Tribune-Review

When a police manhunt unfolded Jan. 2 in Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge, residents were thirsty for information about what was happening.

But there was no way of broadcasting real-time details, Tarentum Manager Dwight Boddorf said.

That is going to change soon.

The three municipalities are planning to launch a platform to share time-sensitive community alerts that will help to keep residents informed and safe, Boddorf said.

Online app Savvy Citizen has been selected for its local presence, ease of use and cost.

Notifications are pushed to residents in real time by way of their preferred method.

Updates can be sent to residents in less than a minute, according to the Savvy Citizen website.

The total cost for the system is about $10,000 a year for the three municipalities combined. The first two years will be financed with a state grant.

About $20,000 was awarded through the Department of Community and Economic Development, secured with help by state Rep. Mandy Steele, D-Fox Chapel.

“I look forward to being able to immediately notify our residents of time-sensitive issues in one streamlined process,” Harrison Commissioner Gary Meanor said.

The ability to provide an app that will serve the three communities individually and collectively is a unique opportunity, he said.

Typically, residents need to attend council meetings, call municipal officials or check government websites to learn about critical information, police advisories or events.

Boddorf said that is not an effective way for residents to stay informed.

“Something like an unforeseen garbage pickup delay would often trigger a high volume of calls to the municipalities,” he said. “For officials, these calls often consumed time answering repetitive questions.”

In addition, municipal leaders wanted a way to raise awareness and participation in scheduled meetings or events such as outdoor concerts.

“It will be nice to have a consolidated system for the municipal governments to communicate officially validated local information in real time, if needed, for an emergency,” Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser said. “But it will also improve upon our current system of automated phone calls, water bill mailers, scanner apps, Facebook and well-meaning neighborly communication.”

Residents will be notified in the coming weeks about the system’s implementation.

Tarentum police Chief William Vakulick said the Savvy Citizen app will go a long way toward making residents’ consumption of borough information easier.

“It will provide a method for all three municipalities to prioritize public safety by promptly pushing out escalated, time-sensitive emergency alerts,” he said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oakmont to use state grant for pedestrian upgrades
Oakmont, PA9 hours ago
Murrysville Medic One officials hope for strong response to subscription drive
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
$11M loan fund aims to preserve affordable housing in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Peoples pays city $351K to repave Greensburg streets after gas line work
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Fox Chapel to update borough code to remove derogatory term for Native Americans
Fox Chapel, PA1 day ago
The mines of Bethel Park: Details presented by longtime industry professional
Bethel Park, PA1 day ago
Memory of Sen. Tony DeLuca recognized with new award at Rosedale Beach Club
Verona, PA6 hours ago
Pittsburgh receives more than $3M in state grant money for infrastructure projects
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Shapiro says tax credits for new teachers needed to address shortage in Pa. schools
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Crews respond to heat lamp smoke at Baggaley Elementary in Unity
Unity Township, PA1 day ago
Building the Valley: Family-run Grasinger Homes takes pride in custom construction
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh’s Strip District attracts 'melting pot' of new residents
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Spartan Community Center of Hazelwood turns former elementary school into community hub
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Person wounded in Aliquippa shooting
Aliquippa, PA2 days ago
North Huntingdon property owner frustrated by stalled zoning change effort
North Huntingdon, PA2 days ago
Candidate for Allegheny County's top elected office calls for stricter campaign finance laws
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police seek Carmichaels man for robbery in Latrobe
Latrobe, PA1 day ago
Greensburg Salem consultant tackles truancy; survey notes concern for bullying, substance abuse
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Carmichaels man arrested in Maryland in connection with assault, robbery
Carmichaels, PA10 hours ago
3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft
Murrysville, PA4 days ago
Jeannette man pleads no contest to drug sale in fatal overdose
Jeannette, PA10 hours ago
2 plead guilty to armed robbery of driver in Mt. Pleasant Township
Mount Pleasant, PA9 hours ago
Sheriff's office says it caught Braddock man on the run for 3 years
Braddock, PA9 hours ago
Pitt moves ahead with $240M plan for new arena, sports performance center
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
New Kensington police say Ohio woman had nearly 2 ounces of meth in van stopped for driving without lights
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Crews fight multiple fires around the area
Turtle Creek, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy