Monroeville, PA
Tribune-Review

Fire guts Monroeville apartment complex; dozens left homeless

By Justin Vellucci,

7 days ago
A large fire gutted an apartment complex early Tuesday in Monroeville.

The blaze broke out just before 1 a.m. at the Cambridge Square Apartments in the 200 block of Cambridge Square Drive, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. About 36 units were affected.

Two people were treated on the scene, but there are no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital, WPXI is reporting.

A resident told WPXI she banged on doors to alert others to get out.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania has responded to the scene and is helping to set up an emergency shelter. The shelter is located at the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center, 6000 Gateway Campus Boulevard, Monroeville.

As of 6 a.m., 10 residents were at the Red Cross shelter, out of an estimated 65 people displaced by the fire, the Red Cross said.

Anyone in need of assistance should call 1-800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).

