'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Has Stinging New Name For Trump And J6 Choir

Former President Donald Trump’s musical collaboration with jailed Jan. 6 rioters got “The Daily Show” treatment from guest host Kal Penn on Monday.

Penn asked why the artists of the iTunes-topping song — titled “Justice for All” — were listed as Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 Prison Choir.

He then offered a damning alternative.

“Coup and the Gang is right there!” he joked.

Watch Penn’s full monologue here: