1 dead, 2 injured in Northern Liberties triple shooting

A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section has left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Marshall Street and Girard Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday, police said. A 21-year-old, who has since been identified as Jael Bravo, was killed in the shooting.

Investigators examined bullet holes in a Honda Civic and shell casings in the street.

Police said the three shooting victims had been sitting in a parked Honda at the corner when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the car, and someone fired into the Honda.

Arriving officers found the car with the engine running. The car was struck about 15 times on the driver's side.

Police were notified that three victims showed up at Jefferson University Hospital.

Bravo was hit multiple times and pronounced dead a short time later.

A second 21-year-old victim is in critical condition and a 20-year-old is in stable condition.

Neighbors nearby heard the gunshots.

"I really didn't even think it was shots. I thought it was a noise and then I heard somebody speed down the street and a huge commotion," said Alex Glover.

The dark-colored SUV was last seen going south on Marshall Street.

Police later found a vehicle and are trying to determine if it was connected to the crime.

"No suspects, but we did find a vehicle in South Philadelphia...unattended that police are investigating. It's a dark-colored SUV that police believe may have been involved in this incident," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.