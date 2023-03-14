Hey Lexington, here’s the menu and restaurants for Crave Taco Week

It’s almost spring, when thoughts naturally turn to ... tacos. Crave Taco Week returns, March 20-26.

The Lexington dining event, a product of Smiley Pete, includes more than 20 tacos at participating local restaurants throughout the city.

The price for all the options are $6 per plate and include versions from authentic Mexican restaurants, breakfast tacos and even tequila-filled cupcakes this year.

“We are so excited to bring back Crave Taco Week this year. Restaurants are able to celebrate the taco through new, off menu flavor combinations or by re-inventing the classics,” said Alexandra Martin of Smiley Pete. “Taco Week shows the authenticity and creativity of local restaurants and chefs and it is a true testament to the food scene in Lexington.”

There are several new participants in the lineup, including Taco Tico and Wild Eggs. And this year seven restaurants are offering vegetarian options as well as meat versions: El Gran Tako, El Cid, El Mariachi, La Taquiza, Jack’s Sandbar and Grill, Condado and Agave & Rye.

Lexington Taco Week restaurants, lineup, menu

Here is a list of the restaurants and the tacos on the menu for 2023 Crave Taco Week.

Agave & Rye , 3535 Nicholasville Rd. and 123 N. Broadway: Choose two from The Gangsta, Mexican rice based topped with birria and elote, with white cheddar and queso finished with serrano chipotle creme, cilantro and Tajin lime. Mother from Another, Mexican rise with chipotle roasted corn, queso, crispy black beans and spicy carrots. The Misfit, Mac N Cheese Beignets, crispy chicken and a sweet & spicy bacon base with habanero maple syrup and strawberry chutney.

Bandido Taqueria will off five different options for Crave Taco Week. You can choose two for $6 during the dining event, March 20-26.

Bandido Taqueria , 535 S. Upper St.: Choose 2 from five options. Baja Fish, Maui Wowie, Carne Asada, Pollo Asada and Carnitas tacos.

Campestre , 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway: Two Cheesy Shrimp Tacos, sauteed shrimp with homemade seasoning over lightly crisped corn tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with cilantro, with red tomatillo salsa.

Campestre will have Cheesy Shrimp Tacos as a special for Crave Taco Week. Provided

Cinco de Mayo , 122 W. Maxwell St. and 3031 Richmond Rd. Suite 120: Two tacos, either Crispy Chicken Tacos, with fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla, or Carnitas Taco, tender pork carnitas topped with onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Condado , 114 Summit At Fritz Farm, Suite 110: Taco plate (one taco and one side dish): Blue Dream, flour soft + Kewl Ranch shells with queso blanco, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado ranch sauce. Lucy’s Fire, Sweet Lucy with Firecracker shell, roasted chicken, lettuce, cilantro + onions, smoked cheddar, corn salsa and cilantro-lime aioli. Power Plant (vegetarian and vegan), Sweet Lucy shell with veggie chorizo + Poblano peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, smoked cheddar and dirty sauce.

El Charro , 3090 Helmsdale Place Suite 260 and 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd #180: Two tacos, either Chicken Tinga Taco with green salsa or Taco Campechano, steak and chorizo topped with onions and cilantro and serve with grilled green onions and serrano peppers.

El Charro has two tacos for Crave Taco Week, either Chicken Tinga Taco or Taco Campechano. Provided

El Cid , 701 National Ave.: Pick 2 from Barbacoa Taco, slow-cooked seasoned beef topped with onions and cilantro, and Fajita Veggie Taco, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

El Gran Tako , 1801 Alexandria Dr. Suite 156 and 340 E. New Circle Rd. #100: Two tacos. Tacos Vegetariano with fresh carrots, cauliflower, peas, carrots, green beans and cabbage sauteed in garlic sauce. Tacos de Birria, seasoned shredded beef on a corn tortilla with cheese, onions and cilantro and served with a beef consomme. And Tacos de Pescado, fried fish topped with lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro and pico de gallo. House-made aioli served in the side.

El Mariachi , 1916 Justice Dr. and 115 Towne Center Dr.: Two tacos, either Mar y Tierra, sauteed steak and shrimp covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, fresh diced pineapple and mango chipotle sauce, or Vegetarian Tacos, black beans with sauteed bell pepper and onions, guacamole, lettuce, shredded cheese and homemade chipotle salsa.

El Rancho Tapatio , 144 Burt Rd.: Two tacos, either Mexican Style Tacos with choice of pastor with pineapple, asada or chicken, or Pacifico Tacos, shrimp and pico or barbacoa.

First Watch , 1080 S. Broadway, 2251 War Admiral Way #130, 119 W. Reynolds Rd., 2894 Richmond Rd. and 100 Tiger Way in Georgetown: Two Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos with scrambled eggs, Cajun chicken, chorizo, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese topped with avocado and house-made pico de gallo.

Goodwood , 200 Lexington Green Circle Suite 110: Two Pork Tacos, tender pork topped with shredded cabbage, pickled jalapenos and spicy ranch on a flour tortillas.

Inebriated Baker , 3401 Nicholasville Rd, inside Fayette Mall: One cheese spread or one cupcake. Salted Lime Margarita Cupcake, vanilla cake filled with boozy salted lime cream with a fluffy lime buttercream frosting and topped with a moonshine-soaked cherry. Or Jalapeno Lime Tequila Boozy Cheese Spread, signature spicy jalapeno lime tequila cheese spread.

Jack’s Sandbar and Grill , 2536 Larkin Rd.: Two tacos, either Peach Street, beef taco with housemade peach habernero salsa, cilantro, onion, topped with queso fresco. Tacos de Nopales, blend of cactus, tomato and onion topped with cilantro and queso fresco. Or Pollo de Vacaciones, grilled chicken taco with pineapple, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, topped with house-made angostura sauce.

La Rosa’s, 2890 Richmond Rd and 115 Southland Dr.: One small pizza special. Details to come.

La Taquiza , 630 E. Main St.: Two tacos, either Tlacoyo Taco, blue corn tortilla with beans, cactus salad, Mexican requeson and pork rinds, with your favorite molcajete salsa. Or Corn Bean Veggie Taco, blue corn tortilla with a salad of roasted corn, pico de gallo and bell peppers with crema de rancho, Mexican requeson cheese and tortilla strips.

La Taquiza on Main Street will have a meat version and a vegetarian taco for Crave Taco Weeks. Provided

La Taquiza , 130 W. Tiverton Way: Two tacos, either Tijuana Taco with carne asada, marinated an cooked on a charcoal grill or pastor meat (gyro pork) with special red salsa and fresh pineapple, with onion, cilantro and guacamole salsa. Or Corn Bean Veggie Taco, blue corn tortilla with a salad of roasted corn, pico de gallo and bell peppers with crema de rancho, Mexican requeson cheese and tortilla strips.

Mama Tequila , 367 W. Short St.: Pick 2 from Mexican Style Tacos with choice of pastor with pineapple, asada or chicken, or Pacifico Tacos, shrimp and pico or barbacoa.

Mama Tequila will have several different kinds of tacos on the menu for Crave Taco Week, March 20-26. Provided

Mi Pequena Hacienda , 3501 Lansdowne Dr.: Choose two from Carnitas Taco, pulled pork served on a flour tortilla with fresh cilantro and spicy green salsa, or Birria Taco, pulled beef served on two corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and served with red salsa and consomme.

Mi Pequena Hacienda will have two tacos available for Crave Taco Week. Provided

Senior Chimi , 400 W. Main St: Pick 2 from ground beef taco with cheese and lettuce and chicken taco, slow cooked and shredded chicken topped with cheese and lettuce.

Skyline Chili , 2850 Richmond Rd. and 354 E. Brannon Rd.: Taco Salad, Skyline Chili secret recipe chili topped with shredded lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and sour cream, served with corn tortilla ships.

Taco Tico , 212 Southland Dr.: Choose two tacos from Buffalo Chicken Taco, hand-breaded chicken tenders, Buffalo sauce, ranch, pickles, shredded cheese and coleslaw on a warm flour tortilla. Or Grilled Steak Street Corn Taco, marinated steak tomatillo salsa verde, Mexican street corn topped with cilantro and cotija cheese served on a warm flour tortilla.

Wild Eggs Hamburg , 1925 Justice Dr.: Two Breakfast Tat-cos, egg and chorizo mix topped with queso, two breakfast tots, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Wild Eggs Palomar , 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.: Two Spicy Pig tacos, shredded pork topped with scrambled eggs, cilantro, pickled red onion and salsa rojo.