Child hospitalized after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was hospitalized after a shooting in Tampa on Tuesday.
A release from the Tampa Police Department stated that just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a neighborhood along Del Ray Court, located just south of E. Busch Blvd. near the city limits of Temple Terrace.
Officers found a male child with injuries. The police department did not give any additional information about the victim.
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and Tampa police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.
Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visit CrimeStoppersTB.com , or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."
