Chilly mornings, below average temperatures for Spring Break week

By Rich Jones,

7 days ago
Spring Break week started wet and stormy, and now turns chilly. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says morning lows are in the 40s and 50s with a brisk wind out of the north and west.

Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid-60s before crashing into the upper 30s overnight. Frost develops inland.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures only climbing to the mid 60s. By Thursday our next warming trend begins. Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny, breezy conditions and temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday is next rain chance with cloudy skies and showers/storms developing. Temperatures will be near average in the low 70s.

