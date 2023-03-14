Open in App
WOKV

Chilly mornings, below average temperatures for Spring Break week

By Rich Jones,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKSs7_0lIALlLc00

Spring Break week started wet and stormy, and now turns chilly. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says morning lows are in the 40s and 50s with a brisk wind out of the north and west.

Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid-60s before crashing into the upper 30s overnight. Frost develops inland.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures only climbing to the mid 60s. By Thursday our next warming trend begins. Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny, breezy conditions and temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday is next rain chance with cloudy skies and showers/storms developing. Temperatures will be near average in the low 70s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY4 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy