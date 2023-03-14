Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Snow, rain hit NY, NJ in potentially potent nor’easter

By Anthony DiLorenzoAaron FeisJames Ford,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g2sd_0lIAKtPf00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow and rain fell across the New York and New Jersey area overnight Monday into Tuesday, as the first wave of a potentially potent nor’easter made a mess ahead of the morning commute.

In New Jersey, relative warmth made for a wet, heavy snow as flakes alternated with rain overnight. In some spots, a few inches of snow had accumulated by Tuesday morning, though other locations were hit harder by rain. A more universal concern throughout the state was strong wind, with gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Weather Alerts

Five counties in the Garden State were under a state of emergency as of early Tuesday, due in larger part to the ability to allocate resources than the strength of the storm. State offices were opening Tuesday on a two-hour delay, and a ban on some commercial trucks was in effect near I-80 to allow the Department of Transportation to stay ahead of the storm.

Meanwhile, in New York, roads north and west of the five boroughs were slicked with rain. What powder had begun to stick as of early Tuesday, however, was wet and heavy from alternating snow and rain, setting up a potential burden to overhead power lines.

“Heavy, dense snow means one thing: It’s going to take down the wires,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a briefing ahead of the storm. “When you have snow that’s 50% heavier than normal, this is not the light, fluffy, pretty Christmas snow. This is going to come down like a brick.”

By early Tuesday, hundreds of customers were without power in the area, with New York City’s suburbs the hardest hit. Some 180 customers were in the dark in Westchester County, a cumulative 139 were out between Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties, and 91 were without service between Rockland and Orange counties.

As in New Jersey, a state of emergency had been issued for a number of counties in New York, including Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster, with the storm expected to intensify and linger into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Chilly, windy day on tap in NY, NJ before weather warms up for workweek
New York City, NY2 days ago
Bird lovers can watch baby Falcons in their nest on top of Bayonne Bridge
New York City, NY12 hours ago
PIX Panel talks NYC parking permits, congestion pricing, and Rikers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vehicle crashes into longtime cafe in New Jersey
Union, NJ6 hours ago
Famed NYC pizzeria 2 Bros. no longer serving $1 slices: reports
New York City, NY9 hours ago
‘We Love NYC’ campaign aims to reinvigorate post-pandemic New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Long Island police department using new technology to avoid dangerous police pursuits
Old Westbury, NY1 day ago
NYC installs gun-free zone signs in Times Square
New York City, NY2 days ago
Ringling Bros. circus to tour again, minus animals
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Giant African snail invasion lands part of Florida in quarantine
New Port Richey, FL11 hours ago
Strong Winds Follow Nor'easter Dumping 17 Inches of Snow in Parts of NY: See Totals Here
New York City, NY8 days ago
More than 25,000 turn out for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man rents Times Square billboard for $150 to propose to girlfriend
New York City, NY2 days ago
1 person killed in Bronx apartment fire caused by lithium-ion battery: FDNY
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Federal housing official talks housing solutions, NYCHA
New York City, NY5 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations boost NYC businesses
New York City, NY4 days ago
Drug dealers mix ‘tranq’ into fentanyl to ‘further addict customer base’: DEA
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Mayor Adams signs legislation to combat lithium-ion battery fires
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC Panera Bread giving away free coffee for a year
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Police fatally shot 2 dogs involved in pit bull attack in New Jersey: officials
Elizabeth, NJ10 hours ago
Biggest Storm of Season? Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in Central New York
Oneida, NY8 days ago
New Orleans cuisine takes over NYC at The Standard Grill
New York City, NY2 days ago
Teen, 17, dead in Long Island car crash: police
Babylon, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy