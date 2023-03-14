Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Former Boise State left tackle Ojukwu started 32 straight games. Who will replace him?

By Ron Counts,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwVet_0lIAFqs700

Former Boise State left tackle John Ojukwu was a model of consistency.

He started 32 consecutive games at left tackle after replacing Ezra Cleveland in 2020, and he was named first-team All-Mountain West in each of the past two seasons.

“He’s one of those guys who is the first in the building in the morning and the last to leave,” Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said. “What makes OJ so valuable is, you know exactly what you’re going to get from him every day, on and off the field.”

Ojukwu isn’t on the field with the Broncos this spring. The 6-foot-6, 309-pounder is preparing to make the jump to the NFL. He put on an impressive performance at the Combine a couple of weeks ago, and he’ll be back at Boise State for Pro Day on March 27.

Boise State returns four starters on the line this year, but offensive line coach Tim Keane knows he’s going to have to find creative ways to fill Ojukwu’s shoes.

“OJ was so dominant, it’s going to have to be by committee to replace him,” Keane said. “It’s not going to be on one person’s shoulders.”

He’s had 3 surgeries, but he’s still focused on being Boise State’s top cornerback

Keane said left tackles are some of the highest-paid players on NFL rosters for a reason. He also said finding the Broncos’ next starter is an endeavor that will probably stretch into fall camp.

“Left tackle is all about protecting the quarterback’s blind side,” Keane continued. “We’re really fortunate that we have some quarterbacks who can escape the pocket and make a play when it’s breaking down, but that’s hard to do if they don’t even have time to see that it’s breaking down.”

The Broncos have no shortage of options at the position, and Keane said they’re going to explore as many as they can this spring.

Sixth-year senior Cade Beresford (6-7, 305) started 13 games at right tackle last year after transferring from Washington State. He spent a year playing left tackle for the Cougars, and he may be the favorite to step into Ojukwu’s shoes.

“We’ve been really, really happy with him,” Keane said. “But he can’t just do it on the field anymore. He also has to do a great job of being a leader and making sure guys are studying film and getting extra time in.”

Fellow sixth-year senior Garrett Curran (6-5, 305) has started 19 games at left guard the past two seasons, but he made the first start of his career at right tackle in 2019. He’s getting reps at guard, tackle and center this spring, Keane said.

Redshirt senior Ben Dooley (6-5, 320) missed eight games last season because of a foot injury that became infected, but he started games at right and left guard.

He started eight games at right guard and four at right tackle in 2021, and he’s in the rotation at tackle and guard this spring, Keane said.

“He has put himself in position to have a great season,” Keane said, “and he’s taking on that leadership role as well.”

Dooley said Monday that he prefers to play guard because he enjoys the physical nature of the position. He also said he’s willing to do whatever the team needs.

“I think a lot of guys in our program value versatility,” he said. “I’m just excited to be back out there playing football with my friends again.”

Keane said the Broncos could also go with a couple of young players at either of the tackle positions this year.

Redshirt freshman Kage Casey (6-5, 295) saw action in five games last season, including the Frisco Bowl. He replaced Ojukwu at left tackle a couple of times in mop-up duty and got on the field as an extra tight end late in the year.

Redshirt sophomore Cord Kringlen (6-4, 280) appeared in nine games last season, mostly on special teams. He saw a lot of snaps at left tackle last spring while Ojukwu was recovering from surgery.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boise, ID newsLocal Boise, ID
Safety hasn’t played at Boise State since ’19. He’ll work out at Pro Day with 10 others
Boise, ID10 hours ago
Boise State is searching for a center in a new scheme that demands a lot of the position
Boise, ID6 days ago
Nampa hires new football coach. He comes with 9 years of college coaching experience
Nampa, ID5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coroner releases name of man who died on I-84. Why his death was called ‘suspicious’
Twin Falls, ID1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Draft Projects Dallas Cowboys Taking Standout Defensive End in First Round
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
One massive piece still missing from Cowboys’ 2023 roster
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Is this the year Boise State gets an NCAA Tournament win? Here’s what experts say
Boise, ID6 days ago
Report: Former Seahawks First-Round Pick Signs With New NFL Team
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
Colin Cowherd Has A Harsh Message For Cowboys After Brandin Cooks Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
‘We tried everything we could to stop ‘em.’ Boise State comes up short in NCAA Tournament
Boise, ID5 days ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Their careers blossomed in Idaho. Now they’re NCAA Tournament bound with Boise State
Boise, ID6 days ago
Idaho hospital to stop delivering babies. One reason? ‘Bills that criminalize physicians’
Sandpoint, ID4 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Wide Receiver Trade
Houston, TX2 days ago
Robert Griffin III Names One Player Cowboys 'Have To' Draft
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Former Boise State running back is staying with Vikings as they commit to ground game
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Boise State held its first spring scrimmage. How did the new offense look under Hamdan?
Boise, ID6 days ago
Ada County coroner IDs victim of fatal car crash in Boise; man charged with felonies
Boise, ID5 days ago
Kiper Mock 3.0: Packers Bolster Pass Rush
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Police close road after ‘suspicious death’ on interstate near Boise. Here’s what happened
Boise, ID2 days ago
With ‘courageous, tough’ effort, Shaver Jr. plays through injury for Boise State
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho abortion law claims first casualty: childbirth services in North Idaho | Opinion
Sandpoint, ID1 day ago
This Meridian bar made ‘unfortunate’ history on reality TV. The hangover is brutal, Idaho
Meridian, ID6 days ago
100 Days of Mocks: Bresee Leads Seven-Round Mock
Green Bay, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy