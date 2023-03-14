Former Boise State left tackle Ojukwu started 32 straight games. Who will replace him?

Former Boise State left tackle John Ojukwu was a model of consistency.

He started 32 consecutive games at left tackle after replacing Ezra Cleveland in 2020, and he was named first-team All-Mountain West in each of the past two seasons.

“He’s one of those guys who is the first in the building in the morning and the last to leave,” Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said. “What makes OJ so valuable is, you know exactly what you’re going to get from him every day, on and off the field.”

Ojukwu isn’t on the field with the Broncos this spring. The 6-foot-6, 309-pounder is preparing to make the jump to the NFL. He put on an impressive performance at the Combine a couple of weeks ago, and he’ll be back at Boise State for Pro Day on March 27.

Boise State returns four starters on the line this year, but offensive line coach Tim Keane knows he’s going to have to find creative ways to fill Ojukwu’s shoes.

“OJ was so dominant, it’s going to have to be by committee to replace him,” Keane said. “It’s not going to be on one person’s shoulders.”

Keane said left tackles are some of the highest-paid players on NFL rosters for a reason. He also said finding the Broncos’ next starter is an endeavor that will probably stretch into fall camp.

“Left tackle is all about protecting the quarterback’s blind side,” Keane continued. “We’re really fortunate that we have some quarterbacks who can escape the pocket and make a play when it’s breaking down, but that’s hard to do if they don’t even have time to see that it’s breaking down.”

The Broncos have no shortage of options at the position, and Keane said they’re going to explore as many as they can this spring.

Sixth-year senior Cade Beresford (6-7, 305) started 13 games at right tackle last year after transferring from Washington State. He spent a year playing left tackle for the Cougars, and he may be the favorite to step into Ojukwu’s shoes.

“We’ve been really, really happy with him,” Keane said. “But he can’t just do it on the field anymore. He also has to do a great job of being a leader and making sure guys are studying film and getting extra time in.”

Fellow sixth-year senior Garrett Curran (6-5, 305) has started 19 games at left guard the past two seasons, but he made the first start of his career at right tackle in 2019. He’s getting reps at guard, tackle and center this spring, Keane said.

Redshirt senior Ben Dooley (6-5, 320) missed eight games last season because of a foot injury that became infected, but he started games at right and left guard.

He started eight games at right guard and four at right tackle in 2021, and he’s in the rotation at tackle and guard this spring, Keane said.

“He has put himself in position to have a great season,” Keane said, “and he’s taking on that leadership role as well.”

Dooley said Monday that he prefers to play guard because he enjoys the physical nature of the position. He also said he’s willing to do whatever the team needs.

“I think a lot of guys in our program value versatility,” he said. “I’m just excited to be back out there playing football with my friends again.”

Keane said the Broncos could also go with a couple of young players at either of the tackle positions this year.

Redshirt freshman Kage Casey (6-5, 295) saw action in five games last season, including the Frisco Bowl. He replaced Ojukwu at left tackle a couple of times in mop-up duty and got on the field as an extra tight end late in the year.

Redshirt sophomore Cord Kringlen (6-4, 280) appeared in nine games last season, mostly on special teams. He saw a lot of snaps at left tackle last spring while Ojukwu was recovering from surgery.