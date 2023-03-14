Coors Light Launches Beer-Flavored Popsicles

It's March which means that college basketball is heating up, but this year Coors Light has come up with a new way to keep things cool. On Tuesday, the beer brand announced the launch of new Coors-icles, non-alcoholic, beer-flavored popsicles. According to the brand, the unique frozen treat is meant to keep things chill when things get heated this basketball season -- or when your bracket goes up in flames.

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle."

While the Coors-icle is a non-alcoholic offering, it is intended for consumers aged 21+. They are inspired by the flavor and refreshment of ice-cold Coors Light and will be available for a limited time only during tournament season. Fans can purchase a 6-pack of the treat by going to this website starting today. Limited numbers of the Coors-icles will be released each weekday at 12 p.m. ET, while supplies last, through March 24th.

Additionally, Coors-icles will be available at more than 800 bars nationwide through the college basketball tournament so that fans can enjoy a cold Coors Light and a Coors-icle while watching games. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a 6-pack at this website here . 100 fans will be chosen on April 4th --after the championship game.

To drive home just how chill these treats are, Coors Light is also teaming up with the decidedly not chill iconic sportscaster Dick Vitale for a new video which you can check out here.

"For more than 40 years, I've been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial--but never boring--style," said legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. "This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill."

Will you be checking out the Coors-icles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

