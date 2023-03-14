Crash caused slowdown on I-75 after temperatures drop overnight

Police and road crews responded to multiple crashes along Interstate 75 in the Vandalia area Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers told us they responded to a crash on Southbound I-75, which blocked the left lane beyond state Route 571 just after 5:00 a.m.

Snow and ice have also restricted the right lane of SB-75 beyond SR-571.

OSHP recommended drivers use caution if they have to drive on Interstate 75 this morning.

No injuries have been reported at this time according to dispatch.

We will continue to update this story once we learn more.