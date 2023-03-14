Open in App
Vandalia, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Crash caused slowdown on I-75 after temperatures drop overnight

By WHIO Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zVZj_0lIABPNS00

Police and road crews responded to multiple crashes along Interstate 75 in the Vandalia area Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers told us they responded to a crash on Southbound I-75, which blocked the left lane beyond state Route 571 just after 5:00 a.m.

>> Dayton Traffic | News, Maps, Delays, Gas Prices

Snow and ice have also restricted the right lane of SB-75 beyond SR-571.

OSHP recommended drivers use caution if they have to drive on Interstate 75 this morning.

No injuries have been reported at this time according to dispatch.

We will continue to update this story once we learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
At least two taken to hospital after crash on I-75; northbound lanes reopen in West Carrollton
West Carrollton, OH2 hours ago
‘Definitely an unusual incident;’ 3 injured after propane tank explodes in Springfield
Springfield, OH5 hours ago
At least 1 injured, hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Miami Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Springfield man killed in Moorefield Twp. crash
Springfield, OH15 hours ago
Springfield train derailment: NTSB continues to investigate wheels, estimates damages at $2.6M
Springfield, OH18 hours ago
At least 1 hurt after officers, medics respond to crash in Clayton
Clayton, OH2 days ago
2 people hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash
Dayton, OH2 days ago
UPDATE: Family displaced by house fire in German Twp.
Germantown, OH20 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing 96-year-old Middletown man found safe
Middletown, OH6 hours ago
Plumbing work causes apartment fire in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH2 days ago
Man hit, killed on US-35 in Dayton; police launch investigation
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Students rally for pedestrian safety after 2 deadly crashes near campus
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
1 hospitalized after shot in shoulder in Harrison Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man hospitalized, woman detained following stabbing in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH2 days ago
$1,000,000 bond set for West Milton man accused of killing Dayton toddler
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
UPDATE: 22-year-old injured in Dayton shooting; Police seek information from the public
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
Amelia man charged in head-on OVI crash that killed passenger: OSP
Batavia, OH5 days ago
Kettering Police seek help in identifying theft suspect
Kettering, OH2 days ago
Driver in serious condition after crashing into pole in Troy
Troy, OH8 days ago
Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH5 days ago
VIDEO: OSHP, Dayton Police chase armed suspects
Dayton, OH5 days ago
FBI aware of false active shooter calls at schools across Miami Valley, state
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Miami Valley city named third ‘Best Place to Live in Ohio’
Oakwood, OH12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy