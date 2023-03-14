Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, And Emily Ratajkowski Prove They're Queens Of The Catwalk At The Versace West Hollywood Fashion Show

Splash News

New York, London, Milan, and Paris aren’t the only places that get to have fun at fashion week, as West Hollywood got in on the action too, hosting a spellbinding Versace show to showcase the Fall/Winter 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday, March 9th featuring some of the biggest supermodels of the moment on the catwalk. Oh, and you can bet that the FROW was full to the brim with A-listers too!

A-List Models Walk In Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show In West Hollywood

Gigi Hadid, 27, was one of the stand-out stars on the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 runway, and strutted her stuff in a stunning floor-length gown featuring a sheer and black long-sleeved corset bodice with a plunging neckline and a voluminous satin drop waist skirt. The dress seemed to have it all! As did the Next in Fashion co-host, who accessorized with a giant pearl necklace and exaggerated winged eyeliner!

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, who is also the face of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign , also turned heads on the catwalk, rocking a chic black midi dress teamed with short black gloves (could the opera glove be on its way out in favor of much shorter ones? Only time will tell!) black tights and black heels. She also went heavy on the winged eyeliner, and wore some oversized earrings which were fully on display thanks to her hairstyle which was worn straight and behind her back.

Kendall Jenner, 27, also proved why she is one of the highest paid and most in demand models of the moment, as she looked incredible in her Versace ensemble too. The 818 Tequila founder showed off her never-ending legs in a black super mini dress with oversized sleeves, teamed with black tights and pink heels to complement the shade of the pink handbag she was carrying. Akin to Gigi and Emily, Kendall’s eyeliner game was strong, as was her accessory game, as she accessorized with an impossible-to-miss dazzling necklace. Just wow!

Star-Studded Front Row

Miley Cyrus, who is hot property right now following the release of her brand new album Endless Summer Vacation, Dua Lipa, Lily James, Anne Hathaway, and new mom Paris Hilton, were among the celebs who sat front row to get the best view of the fashion. We predict that Versace muse Dua Lipa will be rocking some of these designs in the not-so-distant future, as will an abundance of other celebs on Donatella Versace’s speed dial!

Why Was The Versace Show Held In LA Not Milan?

Some people might be wondering why the Versace show strayed from Milan Fashion Week – and Donatella Versace had the perfect answer! “In Milan, I’m at home. Showing in Los Angeles was getting out of my comfort zone. When I create a collection, I want to feel insecure… Maybe I’m crazy, but this is the questioning that helps me grow and improve,” she told L’Officiel.

“I wanted luxury after all of the street style from the past few years,” she continued. “I worked to enhance the foundations of the Maison Versace, of Gianni’s work. I started with a collection from 1995, and I found a renewed desire towards tailoring, architecture, shapes, and cuts.” Well, there you have it!