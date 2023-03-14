‘The Last of Us’ Breaks HBO’s SVOD Ratings Records in Europe

“The Last of Us” has become the most-viewed title ever on HBO’s subscription streaming service in Europe.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that the first season of the nine-episode apocalyptic-drama has smashed HBO’s SVOD European viewer ratings.

This result comes after the season one finale set another ratings high in the U.S. on Sunday night, delivering 8.2 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, based on Nielsen and first party data.

The series, which is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation, has been a hit from the get go. “The Last of Us” is now averaging 30.4 million viewers in the U.S. across its first six episodes, according to HBO, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S. Outside of the U.S.. The show is now also the most-watched show ever on HBO Max in Latin America.

“The Last of Us” streams on HBO Max in 61 territories across the Americas and Europe, as well as on HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Sky is the broadcaster in the UK, Germany, and Italy, while the hit show streams on on Prime Video in France.

HBO’s new smash hit is written and executive produced by co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

