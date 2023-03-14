After mishap destroyed NC high schoolers’ robot, a show of humanity helped them rebuild it

The robotics team that Joseph and Addie Pepoli of Lenoir had assembled around their 15-year-old son, Aiden, competed on March 5 in its first robotics competition ever, and it seemed like it couldn’t have gone much better.

The trip home from the event, however, seemed like it couldn’t have gone much worse.

Of course, in actuality, it could have. The driver behind them could have been hurt when she crashed into the Pepoli’s trailer. So, too, could have Joseph, Aiden, or Aiden’s teammate, who were all riding together in Joseph’s Toyota SUV. Fortunately, Joseph says, all the humans in the vehicles came away without a scratch.

The robot, on the other hand, was not so lucky.

In the final minutes of their return trip from the competition at UNC Asheville, someone plowed into them from behind. The accident caused serious damage to the 45-inch-tall, 110-pound machine that Foothills Robotics Team 6888 spent nearly two months and roughly $5,000 to construct. The accident also destroyed everything from the trailer used to haul the robot to the rolling toolboxes used to tinker with it.

In an instant, a team that thrives on problem-solving was faced with its biggest problem to date: How in the world would they be able to put everything back together in time for their next competition, in Charlotte, which at the time was just 12 days away?

“There were so many hurdles we jumped over to make it to the first competition,” Addie Pepoli says. “We weren’t even sure if we were gonna make it, because we didn’t even have enough kids on the team to actually compete up until a couple weeks ago. ... And then they did so well there. They were really proud of themselves. They headed home feeling accomplished.

“So then, for that to happen, I mean, we just couldn’t believe it. We were like, ‘Ugh, we don’t need another hurdle!’ We definitely felt pretty hopeless.”

But the solution turned out to be much simpler — and much more heartwarming — than they could possibly have imagined.

How these things are supposed to work

Foothills Robotics 6888 is affiliated with an organization called FIRST , which stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.” The team was based in Hildebran (about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte) when Aiden joined it as an eighth-grader in 2021-22, but all of its other members graduated from high school last May and the lead coach decided not to return.

Joseph and Addie, wanting to keep it going for their son, took over and moved the team 20 miles farther north to Lenoir.

The team is smaller than most FIRST teams, consisting of just four boys and one girl. Although all are freshmen at Caldwell Applied Science Academy in nearby Hudson, Foothills 6888 is a private team responsible for all of its own expenses. So fundraising and sponsorships are the only way to keep the program alive.

And because it is small, its workload per student is larger: Between the start of FIRST’s season on Jan. 7 — when organizers announced what type of game the teams’ robots would play in competition — and the district event in Asheville two weekends ago, the Lenoir-based team spent at least five hours per day at least five days per week planning, building and programming its industrial-size robot in preparation for the big game.

Unlike traditional competitions, though, each team is joined in various alliances with other teams, with alliances randomly shifting throughout the day. “So one match, you’re against somebody,” Addie explains, “and the next match, they’re on your alliance. You’re never ‘against’ anybody, per se, because they’re probably gonna be your teammate on the next alliance.”

Joseph, meanwhile, says the level of sportsmanship he’s seen goes even above and beyond that.

“If you find out somebody’s robot’s broken,” he says, “your team is over there helping them put their robot back together and get them ready to compete, whether they’re against you or not.”

In FIRST-speak, it’s called “co-oper-tition,” which obviously is a mash-up of the words “cooperation” and “competition.”

It’s pretty much exactly what saved the day for Foothills 6888.

‘Everybody stepped up and saved the day’

The plan was always to follow up Asheville with a trip to FIRST’s Mecklenberg County district event this weekend at the Charlotte Convention Center, where the Pepolis and their charges hoped to qualify for this spring’s state championship in Greenville.

But Aiden says when they opened up the trailer and saw the damage to the robot, at first, he figured the season was over.

A look at the inside of the Pepolis’ trailer after the accident. Courtesy of Addie Pepoli

Joseph did, too — “knowing the insurance company was gonna take a long time to sort this whole mess out, because of the contents of the trailer belonging to the robotics club, the trailer being mine, determining fault ... we were panicking. ‘How are we gonna get another trailer? How are we gonna get the parts?’ Because in competition season, there’s a lot of parts that are unavailable and back-ordered.”

The panic would not last very long.

That night, Addie shared the bad news on her personal Facebook page as well as to the Foothills 6888 page, and within hours, friends and other teams asked what they could do to help. She and Joseph discussed the pros and cons of starting a GoFundMe and decided to give it a shot, frankly, out of desperation.

By the next morning, they hit their goal of $5,000 to cover the cost of replacing the trailer and the parts they needed to rebuild the robot.

But as it turned out, some of the parts they had planned were instead, unexpectedly, given to them for free. A rival team from Charlotte, for example, floated them a drivetrain that could have cost as much as $1,000 to replace. Another team, from Hickory, gave them a pressure switch that Foothills 6888 tried to order but was told wouldn’t be available till after the Charlotte event. Several other teams provided assistance or at least offered it.

Aiden, speaking Friday by phone during a short break in the rebuilding efforts, says: “Crazy how many people are helping us. We’re pretty much back to where we were at the beginning. We’ve got a few more electronics to put back on, but then we’re back to where we were.”

“Everybody stepped up and really saved the day,” Joseph adds, pointing out that he’s still getting offers of help.

Ready to do some giving back of their own

But they’re all good now. In fact, he realizes there’ll be extra money left over even after they buy a new trailer, and even more assuming the other driver’s insurance company cuts checks.

What will they do with it? There’s a simple and heartwarming solution for that, as well.

“A big part of FIRST is giving back to the community. That’s their theme — ‘what can we do for the community?’” Joseph says. He points out that, in fact, the day before the accident they had discussed starting a FIRST program for kids as young as prekindergarten, called a LEGO League . “So we’ve definitely decided that this was our push to go ahead and do that Lego league with some of the money we’ll have that will be extra, to give that back to the community and offer it up to younger-age children than just high school.”

And, maybe, if some other team finds itself in similarly dire straits at some point down the line, Foothills 6888 will be able to pay the kindnesses they’ve received forward.

Because that’s just how they roll in this world.

“Because,” as Addie says, reiterating a version of their explanation about how “co-oper-tition” works, “that team — they could be your teammates at some point. So there’s never any spirit of, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna help them because we don’t like them,’ or, you know, ‘We’re against them.’

“It’s not like that at all — which is really, really cool.”

Members of Foothills Robotics 6888 at a recent competition at UNC Asheville. Courtesy of Addie Pepoli

For more information about the robotics competition scheduled for the Charlotte Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday (which, yes, Foothills Robotics 6888 will compete in): frc-events.firstinspires.org/2023/NCMEC