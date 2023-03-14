Open in App
Charlotte Observer

Salisbury’s Hornets win Observer’s 2022-23 Sweet 16 girls basketball championship

By Langston Wertz Jr.,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IV8FM_0lIAA2N100

The Salisbury High Hornets are the 2022-23 Sweet 16 girls basketball champions. The school will receive its first banner since winning the Sweet 16 in 2011.

The Sweet 16 poll ranks teams in The Charlotte Observer’s coverage area considering a team’s results, strength of schedule and strength of classification.

Salisbury won 16 straight games to finish the season. The Hornets lost to 4A state champion Panther Creek, N.C. 2A regional finalist North Pitt and 28-1 Carroll County (VA).

In the state final, the Hornets beat Seaforth 48-39.. Seaforth beat North Pitt 53-41 in the state semifinals.

Salisbury finished No. 1 in the statewide 2A rankings and moved up from No. 9 in the previous Sweet 16 rankings to claim the top spot after winning back-to-back state championships in its class.

The Hornets finished one spot ahead of West Rowan, which moved up from No. 12 to No. 2. West Rowan, which played a mostly local schedule, finished 31-0 and won the N.C. 3A state title.

West Rowan finished No. 1 in the 3A statewide rankings.

Girls’ Sweet 16

Rk. Team Class Rec. Prvs.
1. Salisbury 2A 27-3 9
2. West Rowan 3A 31-0 12
3. Lake Norman 4A 31-1 1
4. Concord Academy IND 24-7 NR
5. Cannon School IND 24-6 2
6. Northside Christian IND 23-10 NR
7. East Lincoln 3A 31-1 3
8. Charlotte Catholic 4A 25-7 7
9. East Lincoln 3A 31-1 3
10. Shelby 2A 26-2 5
11. North Mecklenburg 4A 27-3 6
12. East Burke 2A 27-3 NR
13. Watauga 4A 23-7 16
14. Mallard Creek 4A 24-5 4
15. South Mecklenburg 4A 24-5 8
16. Independence 4A 25-4 10

Past winners

2021-22: Chambers

2020-21: Vance (Chambers)

2019-20: Vance (Chambers)

2018-19: Davidson Day

2017-18: Mallard Creek

2016-17: Providence Day

2015-16: Providence Day

2014-15: Myers Park

2013-14: Myers Park

2012-13: Harding

2011-12: Providence Day

2010-11: Salisbury

2009-10: Butler

2008-09: West Charlotte

2007-08: Concord

2006-07: Providence Day

2005-06: Providence Day

2004-05: Providence Day

2003-04: Victory Christian

2002-03: Charlotte Christian

2001-02: Victory Christian

2000-01: Providence Day

1999-00: Charlotte Christian

1998-99: Hickory

1997-98: Hickory

1996-97: Charlotte Latin

1995-96: York (SC)

1994-95: Freedom

1993-94: Bandys

1992-93: Chester (SC)

1991-92: Hartsville (SC)

1990-91: McDowell

1989-90: Providence Day

1988-89: Union (SC)

1987-88: Bandys

1986-87: Bandys

1985-86: West Caldwell

1984-95: McBee (SC)

1983-84: North Iredell

