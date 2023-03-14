Monday's prep highlights: Chargers baseball prevails in opener

Chargers baseball secures win

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Centennial baseball began its 2023 season on a winning note Monday, when the Chargers used a nine-run fifth inning to defeat The Frederick Gunn School (Conn.) 11-3 in a six-inning game.

Cal Meyers went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI for the Chargers (1-0), who garnered two more RBI from Jake Miller. Kameron Ross and Jeremiah Thompson each tacked on three hits and scored two runs for Centennial, with Thompson also logging one RBI.

Brody Stonecipher earned the pitching win for the Chargers by tossing 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six batters along the way. Stonecipher also notched a hit and scored a run on offense.

Shields shines for Danville track

BLOOMINGTON — Nickiya Shields, Mariyah Brown, Allison Thompson and Neveah Jones led Danville to third place in Monday's Big 12 Conference girls' track and field indoor meet, conducted at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

The Vikings tallied 72 points in the 11-team field, ranking behind only Normal Community (104 1/2) and Peoria Richwoods (88).

Shields won the triple jump in 36 feet, 7 1/2 inches and placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.49 seconds. Brown ranked second in shot put (37-1) and third in high jump (4-8), while Thompson snagged third place in both the 1,600 run (5 minute, 36.08 seconds) and the 3,200 run (12:07.34).

Danville also received an event win from Jones, who claimed the high jump title at 5-0.

Centennial placed sixth as a team with 39 points. Brooklynn Sweikar placed first in the 800 run with a time of 2:28.33 for the Chargers, who saw Noelle Hunt win the long jump with a leap of 17-9 1/2.

Centennial garnered two top-three relay finishes as well. The quartet of Flora Louise, Kayla Walker, Nina Brown and Hunt took third in the 800 relay (1:52.15), and the foursome of Nicole Granger, Kaylee Sweikar, Brooklynn Sweikar and Hunt notched second place in the 1,600 relay (4:20.22).

Champaign Central and Urbana snared seventh place and a share of 10th place, respectively, in the team standings with 28 1/2 points and two points.

The Maroons logged top-three finishes from Izzy Roundtree in the 60 dash (second place, 7.87), Jalay Jones in high jump (second, 4-8) and Audrey Allender in pole vault (third, 9-0).