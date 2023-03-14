Women's ballot breakdown | Will anyone halt South Carolina's historic run?

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1

2. Indiana 27-3 649 3

3. Iowa 26-6 645 2

4. Virginia Tech 27-4 596 4

5. Stanford 28-5 568 5

6. Connecticut 29-5 553 7

7. Maryland 25-6 538 6

8. Utah 25-4 515 8

9. LSU 28-2 506 9

10. Villanova 28-6 412 10

10. Notre Dame 25-5 412 11

12. Ohio State 25-7 401 12

13. Duke 25-6 343 13

14. UCLA 25-9 284 17

15. Texas 25-9 277 15

16. Oklahoma 25-6 248 14

17. Iowa St. 22-9 214 NR

18. Michigan 22-9 179 18

19. Gonzaga 28-4 171 16

20. North Carolina 21-10 169 19

21. Colorado 23-8 134 20

22. UNLV 31-2 126 21

23. Washington State 23-10 112 22

24. Tennessee 23-11 96 23

25. Arizona 21-9 71 24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 59, Creighton 31, Louisville 27, Florida Gulf Coast 19, Mississippi 12, South Dakota State 9, South Florida 7, Toledo 7, Southern California 3, Princeton 3, North Carolina State 2, Florida State 1, Drake 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Iowa 2

3. Virginia Tech 3

4. Indiana 4

5. Stanford 5

6. Utah 6

7. LSU 7

8. Connecticut 9

9. Maryland 8

10. Villanova 10

11. Ohio State 11

12. Duke 12

13. Notre Dame 13

14. Texas 14

15. Oklahoma 16

16. UCLA 17

17. Michigan 18

18. North Carolina 19

19. Colorado 20

20. Arizona 21

21. Gonzaga 15

22. UNLV 22

23. Iowa State NR

24. Washington State 23

25. Tennessee 25

WHO’S UP

Iowa State had a good week. A really good one, in fact. The Cyclones re-entered the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season after an impressive run to a Big 12 tournament title. Ashley Joens was outstanding during three days in Kansas City, Mo., with the 6-foot-1 senior wing averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in wins against Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas. Iowa State won all three games by double digits, although it wasn’t enough to move the Cyclones past Tennessee for hosting duties for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. A potential Cyclones-Volunteers matchup to reach the Sweet 16 would be the pick of the second round should both teams avoid first-round upsets in Knoxville, Tenn. Fourth-seeded Tennessee opens with No. 13 seed St. Louis, while fifth-seeded Iowa State will play 12th-seeded Toledo.

WHO’S DOWN

Gonzaga. Illinois coach Shauna Green wasn’t happy last Tuesday night when she saw the Bulldogs lost in the championship game of the WCC tournament to Portland. The bid-stealing Pilots are perhaps a key reason why the Illini are playing in one of the NCAA tournament’s play-in games on Wednesday night against Mississippi State in South Bend, Ind. Gonzaga’s 64-60 loss to Portland also cost one bubble team a spot in the field of 68 (Columbia, Kansas, UMass and Oregon were among the first four out). That loss saw the Bulldogs drop three spots in Monday’s final poll, as well.

WHO TO WATCH

South Carolina is trying to cap what has been a historic season. The Gamecocks, who have not lost in more than a calendar year, became only the third school to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in back-to-back seasons, equaling the feats of Connecticut and Louisiana Tech. South Carolina has now been the top-ranked team for 38 weeks in a row, which is the second-longest streak behind UConn’s record 51-week run (2008-10). The defending champion Gamecocks — the top overall seed— enter the NCAA tournament as the prohibitive favorites to cut down the nets again next month in Dallas.