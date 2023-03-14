Ballot breakdown | Tide-Cougars finish 1-2

MILLER Ben Flanagan/AL.com

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Alabama (48) 29-5 1,508 4

2. Houston (9) 31-3 1,404 1

3. Purdue (3) 29-5 1,367 5

4. Kansas 27-7 1,303 3

5. Texas 26-8 1,276 7

6. Marquette 28-6 1,244 6

7. UCLA (1) 29-5 1,209 2

8. Arizona 28-6 1,155 8

9. Gonzaga 28-5 1,046 9

10. Connecticut 25-8 854 11

11. Baylor 22-10 779 10

12. Duke 26-8 763 21

13. Xavier 25-9 738 15

14. Virginia 25-7 711 13

15. Kansas State 23-9 709 12

16. Miami 25-7 581 14

17. Texas A&M 25-9 562 18

18. San Diego State 27-6 550 20

19. Saint Mary’s 26-7 426 16

20. Tennessee 23-10 381 17

21. Indiana 22-11 332 19

22. TCU 21-12 254 22

23. Missouri 24-9 171 25

24. Memphis 26-8 110 NR

25. Florida Atlantic 31-3 99 NR

Others receiving votes: Creighton 94, Oral Roberts 58, Kentucky 39, Iowa State 32, VCU 26, Utah State 15, Penn State 11, Charleston 10, West Virginia 2, Drake 2, Kent State 2, Northwestern 2.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Houston 1

2. Alabama 6

3. Marquette 4

4. Purdue 3

5. Texas 7

6. Kansas 5

7. Arizona 9

8. UCLA 2

9. Gonzaga 10

10. Baylor 8

11. Connecticut 11

12. Saint Mary’s 12

13. Texas A&M 15

14. Xavier 14

15. Duke 25

16. TCU 20

17. San Diego State 21

18. Kansas State 13

19. Memphis NR

20. Virginia 16

21. Miami 17

22. Tennessee 18

23. Indiana 19

24. Creighton 22

25. Missouri NR

WHO’S UPThe final AP Top 25 of the season featured another change on the top line. Of course. If there’s been one constant throughout the 2022-23 college basketball season, it’s that nothing has been constant. Alabama leapfrogged three teams to move from No. 4 to No. 1 after winning the SEC tournament. A move made possible by Houston — without leading scorer and potential All-American guard Marcus Sasser, mind you — losing to Memphis in the AAC tournament title game. While the order was flipped on our ballot, the Crimson Tide regained the top spot. Alabama held the No. 1 ranking a single week during the regular season before promptly losing to Tennessee on Feb. 15.

WHO’S DOWNNo team tumbled more in the final poll of the season than UCLA, which dropped five spots to No. 7 after losing in the Pac-12 tournament championship to Arizona (giving the Wildcats a 2-1 advantage in the series this season). The Bruins were shorthanded after losing Jaylen Clark for the remainder of the season after the veteran guard tore his Achilles in the regular-season finale against Arizona. UCLA also didn’t have freshman big man Adem Bona available in the Pac-12 tournament title game after he suffered a shoulder injury in the semifinals. His status remains unclear with the Bruins opening NCAA tournament play Thursday against UNC Asheville in Sacramento, Calif.

WHO TO WATCHLet’s talk upset potential. As in the ranked teams that might find themselves on the wrong side of a first-round matchup in the NCAA tournament despite being the higher seed. Thursday could create more than a few opportunities with some well-regarded mid-major programs trying to become the next Cinderella. Utah State and No. 23 Missouri (12:40 p.m., TNT) could wind up in the highest-scoring game of the day, and Aggies coach Ryan Odom knows a thing or two about upsets. Remember UMBC? And while No. 12 Duke is playing its best basketball of the season with nine straight wins, the Blue Devils get Max Abmas-led Oral Roberts (6:10 p.m., CBS) in the first round.