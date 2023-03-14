Asmussen | Illini vs. Self? Here's hoping it happens

Former Illinois coach Bill Self has led Kansas to another No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and could meet his old school on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star

CHAMPAIGN — Bill Self isn’t about to take any team lightly.

By the time his Kansas Jayhawks hit the court against Howard at 1 p.m. on Thursday for a first-round NCAA tournament game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the Hall of Fame coach will have his guys believing the Bison are just shy of the Jordan Bulls.

He is not going to look ahead. Even though a very familiar school potentially awaits in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Of course, Illinois has work to do, too. The Illini challenge in the first round on Thursday afternoon against Arkansas is much greater than the one Kansas faces.

I’m making Kansas a 99.9 percent lock to reach the second round. No offense to Howard, which enters at 22-12.

The Bison won the MEAC tournament, but also lost by 32 to Kentucky, 26 to James Madison, 23 to Belmont and 46 to Yale. My guess is the viewers on TBS will be switching to another game early.

None of that will matter to the Kansas coach, who has been at the wrong end of first-round stunners. Twice.

Back in 2005, Kansas lost in the first round to Bucknell. The next year, it was Bradley that got the Jayhawks in the opener.

Lesson learned. In the past 15 tournaments, the earliest Kansas loss came in the second round. It has happened four times: 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2019. The latter came against Bruce Pearl and Auburn. Fair to say the Illinois fans were on Self’s side for that one.

Dream matchup

First things first. Great to see Self returning to the sideline. And good that he listened to his body when it said, “Time to go to the hospital.” He is getting the best care and will be watched closely after undergoing a standard heart catheterization. A calmer, quieter Self.

If Kansas and Illinois advance to Saturday’s second-round game, it won’t be the first NCAA tournament meeting between Self and his former school.

In 2011, the Jayhawks beat Illinois 73-59 in the second round in Tulsa, Okla. Like this year, Illinois, then coached by Bruce Weber, was the No. 9 seed.

Back then, the Illinois-Self connection was still relatively fresh. Not now. I doubt any one on the tournament selection committee even mentioned Self’s ties to the Illini since it has been 20 years since Self left Champaign-Urbana for the job he always wanted.

It is too bad his time at Illinois didn’t last longer. It would have been interesting to see how Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head might have developed with Self in charge for two more years.

Would the 2005 comeback have happened against Arizona in the greatest game in school history? No way to know.

I have little doubt had Self stayed in Champaign, he would have eventually hoisted a championship trophy. He’s got two at Kansas and was close on others.

His stellar record with the Jayhawks earned him a well-deserved spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame. At 60 years old, he is at the top of my list for best current head coach.

Who would you rather have, Gonzaga’s Mark Few? Call me when you cut down the nets. Same for Houston’s Kelvin Sampson. Self has more national titles than Kentucky’s John Calipari and and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo. Tony Bennett might be in the conversation except his Virginia team puts me to sleep.

Local interest

Do folks in Illinois still pay attention to Self? Other than me?

I think so. Self made good friends in C-U despite his short stay. A handful remain in contact.

When he came back to Gordyville for a Coaches vs. Cancer event last April, just days after winning a national title, Self was a big draw.

It is way past time for Self to bring the Jayhawks to the State Farm for a game against Illinois. Current Illini coach Brad Underwood seems all for it.

Heck, the teams even played a “secret” scrimmage before the season. Might as well have one that counts, with the Illini returning to historic Allen Fieldhouse the next year. There isn’t a better basketball building in the country. All fans should go there at least once.

If Illinois and Kansas meet this year, how will it go? I’m going to ponder that for a couple of days and get back to you on Thursday.