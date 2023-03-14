DACC set to continue historic hoops seasons

DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College is set to continue a pair of historic basketball seasons.

For the first time in school history, both of its basketball teams have qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament. The men’s tournament will unfold from March 21-25 on DACC’s campus, while the women will travel to Port Huron, Mich., for their tournament in that same timeframe.

For the DACC women’s team, the Jaguars are making their first-ever national tournament appearance after defeating host Lake Land 65-62 on Sunday afternoon in Mattoon to win the Region 24 tournament title game.

“It’s surreal,” DACC women’s basketball coach Erika Harris said Monday. “It’s not that I didn’t think we could do it. I’ve had this vision and dream for a long time. My girls have worked for it. They’ve earned it (against Lake Land). It’s just surreal because it faster than what I ever thought that a vision like that could come.”

Harris — who was an assistant women’s basketball coach at DACC from 2012-14 — has keyed quite the turnaround for the program since taking over in 2018.

With a 19-9 record entering the tournament, this season is the Jaguars’ first winning season of her tenure, which began with a 3-19 campaign in the 2018-19 campaign that saw DACC improved its win totals to six, six and 13, respectively, in the subsequent seasons.

“She came in and really inherited not much,” DACC athletic director Tim Bunton said. “I knew Erika because she was an assistant on staff with Kyle Bent and we had some really good years with Kyle when he was here. When we had an opening, Erika was one of the first ones we called. She was a part of a winning program here and she played at a high level herself (at Niagara), so it’s amazing what she’s done.”

Neither team knows their opponent yet. The school will broadcast the tournament’s selection show on Tuesday inside Mary Mary Miller Gym in a gathering that is open to spectators. The men will learn their fate at 1 p.m. and the women will discover their opponent about an hour later.

“I think that that is when it probably will fully hit me,” Harris said. “I slept with the net around my neck all night just because it’s so surreal that I had to make sure it was actually really real.

“I slept with the trophies (Sunday) night, so to actually see us in the selection show, I know that Danville has been doubted for so many years and to actually see everything just come together, my dream, my vision from the time I first took this job, it’s going to be really special.”

The Jaguars have been paced this season by Alexus Mobely. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard from Indianapolis has averaged a team-leading mark of 21.6 points per game that ranks sixth nationally and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Nevaeh Reaves, a 5-5 sophomore guard from Columbus, Ohio, is the Jaguars’ second scoring option with an average of 11.9 points per game and is tied with Rylee Dowers’ team-best mark of 2.5 assists per game.

“Obviously Lexus is Lex,” Harris said. “She’s a different breed. What she gave us all season was big because of her consistency and her leadership, even. She’s come a long way with her leadership, so that’s been huge for us. She’s been consistent with that literally all season long.”

The DACC men’s team is likely to find itself among the tournament’s top seeds when the bracket is released. The Jaguars ranked fourth in the most recent NJCAA D-II poll that was released on March 6.

Their last loss was on Jan. 22 and coach DaJuan Gouard’s team carries a 24-4 mark entering the national tournament in its own gym. The Jaguars’ latest triumph happened Sunday, with a 71-47 win against Parkland in Champaign to win the Region 24 title.

“We’re really clicking with understanding the moment,” Gouard said. “I think for a while, our kids think us coaches are crazy when we say different things and we need to be doing this and we need to be doing that. (They) just go, ‘Coach is just talking,’ and you go four or five months of that and then all of a sudden, we look up and you have a pretty good record and you beat some good teams and go, ‘OK, this guy, it does make sense.’”

Gouard is making his second trip to the NJCAA tournament after also guiding the Jaguars to a postseason appearance in 2018.

“This is a group that has worked extremely hard,” Gouard said. “We have a couple of third-year guys that came back that have done a tremendous job making sure we have great cultural values and that our team does things the right way.”

Four players — Kendall Taylor, Ramelle Arnold, Stephen Atkinson and Dameriz Merriweather — are averaging between 11.3 and 13.9 points per game.

Taylor, a 6-5 sophomore guard from Sacramento, Calif., leads the Jaguars in scoring at 13.9 points and rebounding at 6.3. Merriweather, a 6-1 sophomore guard from Indianapolis, is the team’s top distributor at 2.2 assists per game to go along with 11.3 points. Arnold, a 6-0 sophomore guard from Cleveland, averages 12.7 points and Atkinson, a 6-5 sophomore from Spencer, Ind., averages 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

“If you go back and look at our last seven games, I guarantee you, it’s probably every other game it’s a different guy who leads us down the stretch,” Gouard said. “That’s one thing that’s special about us. We’ve got four guys that average double figures, but they don’t care who makes the shot or who gets the credit for anything. They just want to make sure it’s done the right way.”

DACC will have the opportunity to play in the men’s tournament on its home floor, with the school hosting the tournament since 1994.

“I think the whole school takes a lot of pride in running this tournament, and we can’t do it without the volunteers,” Bunton said. “It’s just so many different areas that people step up and they do it, and it’s with a smile on their face. It’s just a fun week of basketball.”