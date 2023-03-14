Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Early-Morning Chase Arrested

A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and Tulsa Police on an early-morning chase.

Troopers say it all started around 2 a.m. after they say a man ran a red light near East 15th Street and South Sheridan Road.

Troopers say the driver got on the Gilcrease Expressway and Highway 75 and at one point and then went into the center median near Apache and Lewis before spinning out. troopers say the man attempted to run away but was caught.

Troopers have not yet identified the individual involved in the chase.

