Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
WTNH

Clowns, holes, heights: What is Connecticut most afraid of?

By Olivia Perreault,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yY5Ix_0lIA6MXj00

Conn. (WTNH) — Clowns, holes, and heights are among those that give people the “spooks.” But, what about in Connecticut?

According to new research conducted by USBettingReport.com by analyzing Google searches around all things “phobias,” Connecticut residents searched for “trypophobia” the most over the last 12 months.

Trypophobia is the fear of clustered patterns or irregular holes, like honeycombs and sponges that have repetitive patterns or clusters. While most people just feel an aversion or disgust looking at trypophobic images, it can be diagnosed as a phobia if fear or distress is involved.

Over the last year, Connecticut residents searched for this fear nearly 65,000 times, the report showed.

While not nearly as close to the top-ranking fear in the state, thalassophobia took the No. 2 spot, as people searched for the phobia over 20,000 times. Thalassophobia is the fear of the ocean.

Claustrophobia, the fear of closed spaces, followed suit, along with the fear of vomiting, heights, spiders, and fear of being stared at.

The list rounded-out with megalophobia – the fear or large objects – as well as the fear of clowns and needles.

According to USBettingReport.com , an estimated 9.1% of all Americans have some form of phobia. New research was recently published by the Scientific American on coulrophobia, or the fear of clowns, which found that more than half of those surveyed across the globe said they were scared of clowns to some degree, taking precedent over other fears like blood, heights, and closed spaces.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
This Week in Connecticut: Remembering Ann Uccello
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Asian American listening tour stops in New Haven
New Haven, CT1 day ago
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from early March
Greenwich, CT6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Week in Connecticut: New effort to stop convicted killers from getting out of prison
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Connecticut woman dies in Massachusetts rollover crash
Holliston, MA2 days ago
Nonprofit helping Connecticut restaurants compete against large chains
Danbury, CT1 day ago
UConn launches ‘Husky Harvest’ food pantry for students in need
Storrs, CT1 day ago
Should Connecticut residents withdraw money after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse?
Waterbury, CT7 hours ago
Incident report: Connecticut state Rep. Robin Comey ‘reeked’ of alcohol after rollover crash in Hartford
Hartford, CT5 days ago
State rep. Robin Comey releases statement on arrest
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Avangrid seeing increase in door-to-door, text scams
Orange, CT1 day ago
Connecticut-born YouTuber Mike Majlak celebrates expungement
Milford, CT5 days ago
USDA: Look out for spotted lanternflies in Connecticut
Farmington, CT7 days ago
Did you see it? Meteor lights up Connecticut sky, disintegrates in Milford
Milford, CT8 days ago
FRIDAY: GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ON CHILDCARE
Ridgefield, CT5 days ago
‘Google bracket’ picks UConn women as NCAA winner
Storrs, CT6 hours ago
State Troopers arrest Tennessee fugitive from justice in Marlborough
Marlborough, CT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy