6 restaurants around Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton get poor health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a tavern in Lakewood Ranch was temporarily shut down due to signs of roach activity.

Here is what inspectors found:

Peach’s Restaurant, 5240 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Chicken salad, tuna salad, sausage, roast beef, corned beef, cheese and diced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the times due to temperature abuse. The items were discarded.

An employee who was preparing food handled a garbage can and then failed to change gloves/wash hands. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Soiled dishes were stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Potatoes were stored on a walk-in freezer floor.

Hood filters were soiled with grease.

An employee was eating while preparing food. Corrective action was taken. The employee discarded the food and washed hands.

A follow-up inspection was required.

During a follow-up visit two days later, an inspector observed several unresolved issues, including food held at unsafe temperatures. Chicken salad, tuna salad, ham, cheese and diced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the items due to temperature abuse.

Another follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Waffle House, 1515 51st Ave. E., Ellenton

An inspector observed a restaurant operator crack raw shell eggs and then fail to change gloves/wash hands before touching a fork to cook and serve eggs. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

A dishwasher was not reaching 160 degrees during the sanitizing cycle. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator set up a three-compartment sink to manually sanitize the dishes.

Hot water took too long to reach an employee handwash sink resulting in employees using only cold water to wash their hands.

Water did not get hot enough at two handwash sinks.

An employee drink was stored next to clean silverware. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple cutting boards had deep grooves and were no longer cleanable.

There was a buildup of black slimy mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Thai Wasabi, 5250 E. S.R. 64, Bradenton

Raw chicken was stored over cooked noodles in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A can opener was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was filled with soiled dishes. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Shrimp was thawing with no running water. Corrective action was taken.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

Multiple food items were stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer and dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of debris under all equipment in the main kitchen area.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Gator Lounge & Package, 1814 Tamiami Trail, Bradenton

A can of cleaning spray was stored next to bread and rolls. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

Required food safety training was expired for all employees.

A spray bottle containing sanitizer was unlabeled. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Single-service forks were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

There was a buildup of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Scott’s Deli, 6000 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

An employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to work with food. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Shell eggs were stored at an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Sliced tomatoes that were being held for future use were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina, 11517 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch

An employee handled their phone and then failed to wash hands before handling clean equipment. Corrective action was taken.

Eggplant and mozzarella cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Shellfish were not marked with the last date the food was served.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

An employee phone was stored on the preparation table in the back kitchen area.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.