‘Scoop’: Connor Swindells, Romola Garai Join Cast Of Netflix’s Prince Andrew Movie As Jeffrey Epstein Snapper & ‘Newsnight’ Editor

EXCLUSIVE : Netflix’s movie about the BBC’s bombshell 2019 interview with Prince Andrew has rounded out its cast after going into production last month.

Rufus Sewell plays the shamed royal in Scoop , while Gillian Anderson has been cast as his interrogator: the former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.

They have been joined by Sex Education star Connor Swindells, who will play Jae Donnelly, the photographer who snapped Prince Andrew walking in Central Park with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Romola Garai, who has starred in The Hour and Atonement , will play Esme Wren, the editor of Newsnight at the time of the interview. Wren is now the editor of Channel 4 News.

Charity Wakefield has been cast as Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew. Wakefield has previously featured in Wolf Hall .

Lia Williams ( The Capture ) is set as Fran Unsworth, the BBC’s former director of news. Amanda Redman ( Sexy Beast ) plays the mother of Sam McAlister, the guest booker who wrote the memoir on which Scoop is based.

Prince Andrew grilled by Emily Maitlis on ‘Newsnight’ in 2019

McAlister, who negotiated access to Prince Andrew, is played by Billie Piper. Also in the headline cast is Keeley Hawes, who features as Amanda Thirsk, the prince’s former private secretary.

Deadline revealed the project was in the works last summer. It will follow the inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade which led to the catastrophic fall from grace of Prince Andrew.

Philip Martin ( The Crown ) is directing. Scoop is produced by Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & Television, with Sanjay Singhal for Voltage TV. Peter Moffat and Geoff Bussetil are the writers.

