Adena, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Kayla Grooms sets new bar for SVC girls wrestling after state tournament run

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette,

7 days ago
COLUMBUS − Before Kayla Grooms left Frankfort to compete in the girls state wrestling tournament inside the Schottenstein Center on Friday morning, she received a send off no other Adena girls wrestler had before. Flanked by her classmates, Grooms departed Adena High School to cheers and celebrations while the marching band led her down the hallway.

It was a send-off fitting the occasion. In just her sophomore season, Grooms became the first female wrestler for both Adena and the Scioto Valley Conference to qualify for the state tournament. For Grooms and Adena coach Dalton Moss, her achievement came as a source of pride not only for the program, but for the community surrounding it.

"It was huge," Adena coach Dalton Moss said. "The community was definitely behind her. It's a big thing. Our community's not a wrestling community and it's a smaller school. Our program's young, state qualifiers are few and far between right now. For her to be that first girl, the first one to do it, it's a big deal."

Her season hadn't been easy. Girls wrestling is small in the SVC compared to other conferences, and this season was her first full year with the program. Most of her matches this season came against boys in similar weight classes.

Still, Grooms had opportunities to compete against other female wrestlers, and her efforts soon found success. She placed fourth in the girls regional tournament at Olentangy Orange, which confirmed her spot at state.

"She was getting kind of discouraged at the beginning of the season wrestling boys and not doing so well, and being able to see the steps that she's taken to get where she is now against other females is big," Moss said. "And she's only a sophomore. There's girls in here that are seniors, and this is all they do is girls' competitions."

Her shorter record made her appearance all the more impressive. Grooms held a record of 13-7 before entering the state tournament, which was tied for the fewest matches of any wrestler in her bracket. Her two opponents Friday − Lexi Grant from Oak Hills and Avery Horning of Alliance − both had at least 28 matches under their belt. Grant entered the tournament with a record of 38-3 and Horning was 21-7 ahead of Friday.

But the records didn't matter. Grooms still took her opponents down to the wire. Despite being defeated in her two Friday matches in the girls 115-pound weight class, the sophomore fought for every inch. Grant, who'd taken first place in her regional at Harrison, never found an solid advantage. Grooms took her to the third period before slowing down, and the sophomore didn't fall until the 5:32 mark.

"I just knew I couldn't give up," Grooms said. "We worked on my stamina these past few weeks, and I think that really helped. I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I just reminded myself that I couldn't give up."

Despite later falling to Horning in the first consolation round and bowing out of the tournament, Grooms takes her state appearance with pride. She's tread new ground for both Adena and the SVC, and she hopes that her state appearance acts as a catalyst for growth. Girls wrestling in the SVC is still in a fledgling state, and Grooms wants to bring more girls into the fold.

Her run in the state tournament might provide the encouragement necessary to aid that growth. Grooms may have been the first girl in the SVC to reach The Schottenstein Center, but she does not want to be the last.

"I want this to be an example that girls can wrestle and that it's getting more popular," Grooms said. "I just want to bring more girls into the wrestling community."

