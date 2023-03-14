Open in App
Ashland, OH
The Times-Gazette

Mapleton Middle School robotics teams compete at state event, one moves on to world finals

By Tom E. Puskar, Ashland Times Gazette,

7 days ago
NANKIN − Two teams from Mapleton Middle School took part in a statewide robotics competition and one will advance to a world competition in Dallas.

The teams participated in the VEX IQ Ohio State Championship over the weekend in Marion.

"It was stressful, we did skills challenge and got 6th place with 94 points" said Jose Ortiz, a member of The Gear Busterz robotics team at the school.

The Concrete Blocks — seventh graders Amelia Ashley, Leo Heyl and Dominic Knighton — along with The Gear Busterz — sixth graders Grant Kettering, Keith Donley and fifth grader Jose Ortiz — faced 50 of the best teams in Ohio for a chance to compete at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Both teams had a successful weekend at the state competition. The Concrete Blocks finished in the top 10.

With their skills score, Gear Busterz clinched a VEX World qualification and will move on to the Dallas event competing with 800 teams from around the world April 30 through May 2.

The Gear Busterz are among the 16 out of 240 teams to receive an invitation to world championship.

Donations to help with the team's expenses are being accepted. Make checks payable to Mapleton Local Schools with Mapleton Robotics in the memo, or donate online at bit.ly/maplVEX .

