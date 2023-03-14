This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

This bestselling shea butter-based formula also doubles as a makeup primer.

We see a lot of beauty and skin care products here at HuffPost, some of which make a lasting impression despite the constant influx of competition. One of the best examples is Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré face cream, a seasoned French pharmacy staple that may just be the beauty world’s not-so-secret weapon.

In the past few weeks (and even earlier), this $16 moisturizer has been suggested to us by makeup artists and dermatologists and has been the subject of TikTok viral trends like “skin flooding.” Even the dedicated fandom of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” jumped on the Embryolisse bandwagon when it was revealed that the show’s makeup artist used it on star Lily Collins.

I was persuaded to try the all-purpose wonders of this face cream several years ago, and I can confirm the hype is well deserved.

If you’re a makeup-wearer, you know that when your base isn’t right, your foundation can pill, products will separate and dry patches will look woefully exaggerated.

That’s one of the reasons why Embryolisse is a regular fixture in the kits of professional makeup artists. Many claim that the shea butter-based formula functions both as a nourishing hydrator and the perfect makeup primer thanks to the rich and emollient texture that prevents foundation from sinking into fine lines. This also makes it a great option for mature skin, one makeup artist previously told HuffPost.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss even sang its praises back in 2009 when asked about her favorite beauty secrets.

As someone with extremely dry and sensitive skin, I’m personally impressed with the level of moisture this cream provides, without being greasy or heavy. It manages to absorb extremely well into the skin while leaving the slightest bit of tack so that makeup layers well and sticks seamlessly on top.

Makeup application aside, many users also point to the cream’s ability to stave off dry, flakey patches of skin as well as redness and irritation.

According to the brand, their iconic formula actually hails from the 1950s and has been virtually unchanged since. It stays true to a sensitive-skin-friendly composition that includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter.

Although these ingredients may seem simple, it’s a combination that really underscores the phrase “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

You, too, can partake in this timeless formulation, whether a makeup-wearer or otherwise, for just $16. Or, keep reading to see why so many others are also Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré fans.

Promising Amazon reviews:

“LOVE this! (For context, I’m 61 with really good but very sensitive skin.) With ingredients like Soy Proteins, Aloe Vera, Beeswax, and Shea Butter, I worried that this might feel too waxy or thick. It’s not. It’s a unique moist-creamy texture that spreads out thinner than expected. It’s nothing like the German Nivea I’ve been using (and loving) but almost like a cross between a lotion and a cream. It’s different from any moisturizer that I’ve ever used. ” — TM Conway

“I’m 43 and live in Colorado and I’m not kidding when I say I have tried 20+ moisturizers in the past few years trying to find something that works in the winter for my super fair, super sensitive skin. I tend to break out easily with certain ingredients and fragrances, also often deal with flaking/redness. It has been so hard to find something that is moisturizing ENOUGH that doesn’t break out or irritate my skin, but still actually works. I’ve tried so many Sephora lines as well as Biossance and Caudalie, numerous drugstore brands in all price ranges, but this cream is amazing. Moisturizing enough to use as a night cream but not so greasy that you can’t wear it during the day under makeup, and super soothing for redness and irritation.” — KaritaG

“I’ve never been so happy about a product. For whatever reason, my makeup has not been staying on my face and would pill or look horrible when I’ve changed nothing about my routine. I rarely use primer because they never do anything for me, but I tried several to try to help. I had heard that makeup artists use this product so I gave it a try, and my makeup is finally back to normal. It looks flawless! I do my makeup every day, so it was a real confidence killer knowing that my makeup looked bad. I have NEVER bought anything that’s made such an impact, but I will for sure be a forever customer with this one.” — Emma